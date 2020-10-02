Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Some Songs to Add and Shuffle in Your Playlist

Every year, October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti to remember the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, our Father of the Nation. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born in Porbandar in the year 1869. He was a legendary freedom-fighter who adopted the path non-violence to attain freedom for India from British rule. His preachings have reached millions and the sacrifices he made for the nation will never be forgotten.

The day is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and joy in India. Here are some of the songs that will recall the memories of the father of the nation:

“Bande Mein Tha Dum"

This song is from the movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which the people can resonate with. The song has simple lyrics that revolves around the teachings of Gandhi.

“Gandhiji Ne Sabko“

The song takes through the extraordinary struggle of freedom by Mahatma Gandhi that makes him the Father of the Nation. The meaning carries the gentle and polite way of his life.

“Sabarmati Ke Sant“

This song is sung by Asha Bhosle, dedicating it to Mahatma Gandhi. It is from the movie Jagriti and tells us about the change he brings in making India an independent country without violence.

“Vaishnav Jan Toh”

Vaishnav Jan Toh is a popular Hindu hymn in the Gujarati language which was composed by the Narsingh Mehta, the poet of the 15thcentury. This song is said to be one of the favourite hymns of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Raghupati Raghav Raja“

This song is also known to be Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan. It has many versions and remixes by musicians of the modern time. The song gives the emotional touch to the life of the great Father of the Nation.