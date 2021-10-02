Gandhi Jayanti 2021: 10 Interesting Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Father of the Nation

October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This year will mark the 152nd birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He was born on October 2, 1869, at Porbandar, Gujarat. He is honoured for his huge contributions towards India’s Independence movement, and his philosophies towards life. His philosophies has impacted people’s lives in a great way.

Gandhi not only contributed to Indian freedom struggle but he also fought to bring changes into the society. He fought against the pre-existing Indian caste system and worked towards the abolition of the inhumane treatment of untouchables. He also fought to establish equality and brotherhood in the society. His beliefs and principles have motivated the masses to bring down the mighty colonial empire to its knees.

His quotes inspire youth even today. His idea of non-violence has taught everyone that even in a gentle way, one can shake the world.

Here are 10 lesser-known facts about Father of the Nation:

1. According to historians, poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore gave the title Mahatma to Gandhi.

2. In 1930, Mahatma Gandhi was the Time Magazine Man of the Year.

3. He was a huge football fan and during his stay in South Africa, formed two football clubs - one in Johannesburg and the other in Pretoria.

4. Gandhi was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize five times - 1937, 1938, 1939, 1947, and, finally, a few days before he was murdered in January 1948 – but he never won.

5. Great Britain, the country against whom he fought for India’s Independence, released a stamp honouring him, 21 years after his death.

6. Gandhi wrote several books on food and health and is said to have made a diet chart for Subhash Chandra Bose.

7. He was also responsible for the Civil Rights movement in 4 continents and 12 countries.

8. Gandhi was only 13 years old when he married his 14-year-old Kasturba in 1882. The death of their first child made him a strong opponent of child marriage.

9. He reportedly wrote a letter to German dictator Adolf Hitler, addressing him as ‘Dear Friend,’ requesting him to stop the war. Hitler never replied.

10. It is said that several people attended Gandhi’s funeral procession and that it was 8 kilometers long.

