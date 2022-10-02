Gandhi Jayanti 2022: 10 Motivational and Inspirational Quotes by India's Father of The Nation

GANDHI JAYANTI 2022: Every year on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary is commemorated as Gandhi Jayanti. It is one of India’s three national holidays, and it is marked in all states and territories of the country. Gandhi was one of the leaders of India’s liberation movement and is affectionately known as Bapu or “Father of the Nation” by Indians all over the world. He was a staunch supporter of ideas like Satya (Truth) and Ahimsa (Non-violence) to achieve freedom.

We have compiled 10 inspirational quotes from Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, one of the most inspirational figures of Indian history, in honour of Gandhi Jayanti 2022:

“You have to stand against the whole world although you may have to stand alone. You have to stare in the face the whole world although the world may look at you with bloodshot eyes. Do not fear. Trust the little voice residing within your heart.” “Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong” “I am endeavouring to see God through the service of humanity, for I know that God is neither in heaven, nor down below, but in everyone.” “Live as if you were to die tomorrow; learn as if you were to live forever.” “It’s the action, not the fruit of the action, that’s important. You have to do the right thing. It may not be in your power, may not be in your time, that there’ll be any fruit. But that doesn’t mean you stop doing the right thing. You may never know what results come from your actions. But if you do nothing, there will be no result.” “It is unwise to be too sure of one’s own wisdom. It is healthy to be reminded that the strongest might weaken and the wisest might err.” “Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strength. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.” “I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.” “The only tyrant I accept in this world is the ‘still small voice’ within me. And even though I have to face the prospect of being a minority of one, I humbly believe I have the courage to be in such a hopeless minority.” “An ounce of practice is worth a thousand words.”

