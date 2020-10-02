Gandhi Jayanti: The Journey of Khadi From Symbol of Self-reliance to High-fashion Wear

Khadi has a lot of attachment to Indian people as it symbolises the rich heritage of Indian textile. The fabric during the Indian freedom struggle is a symbol of self-reliance that is handwoven from cotton into a pure-white khadi. However, the cotton fabrics as well as silk and wool are woven, creating fashionable garments over the years.

In addition, Indian designers have presented the fabrics with a contemporary twist in many fashion shows in the country. They have remade it into a high fashion-wear.

Khadi is a versatile cloth with a unique property of maintaining the temperature according to the season. It is usually warm in winters and cool in summers. The fabric which was considered as dull is now considered to be comfortable and have been refashioned into beautiful kurtas, exquisite design saris and vibrant dress and printed tops. In fact, khadi jeans are available since recent years.

Many fashionistas are seen wearing creative designs of the hand-woven, eco-dyed fabric from the collections of prominent designers. The stylists have often used the khadi silk, cotton and its viscose blend fabrics.

Designer Rahul Mishra has even showcased his khadi collection in the form of jumpsuits, skirts, tunics and trousers. Others designers including Rajesh Pratap Singh, Payal Jain, Poonam Bhagat, Rohit Bal, Anju Modi and Manish Malhotra have also showcased their collections using khadi in various fashion shows in the last few years.

Khadi has been promoted by the government even in the international market and it also makes skincare products, shoes and home decor.

Silk khadi, available in a variety of hues and shades gives a new dimension of elegance and a touch of royalty. It will look great on cushions, tablecloths, curtains and sofa covers.

Moreover, multiple Indian brands like Fab India are promoting the fabric to international buyers while several Indian designers are creating wedding trousseau with embroidered Khadi lehengas. Khadi clothes are now trending for its comfort, eco-friendly, elegance, and affordable among the fashion brands in the country.