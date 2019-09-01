Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Five Dishes to Savour This Festival
The 10-day extravaganza of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 is not just about celebration and worship, but also about good food and delectable delicacies.
Image for representation.
Devotees are preparing to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi. With the spirit to put in their best efforts to worship Lord Ganesha, people decorate their houses, communities and temples with the idols of the Elephant God, Ganesha. The Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day long festival. While it is usually celebrated with pomp and show in Maharashtra, other parts of India also worship Lord Ganesha.
The 10-day extravaganza of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 is not just about celebration and worship, but also about good food and delectable delicacies. Starting September 2, 2019, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will last till September 12, 2019. The Bhadra or Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar celebrated the homecoming of Lord Ganesha.
Modak
One of the favourite dishes of Lord Ganesha, no Ganesh Chaturthi is complete without including modak to your platter. Made with flour, jaggery and coconut, modaks are available in the markets easily during the Vinayak Chaturthi.
Sheera
Another delicacy that Lord Ganesha is fond of is sheera. The dish is made with semolina and sugar, the sheera is made in two flavours: banana and pineapple. A sweet delicacy, sheera is a must-include item in the list of Ganesh Chaturthi delicacies.
Puran Poli
A traditional Maharashtrian dish, Puran Poli always makes to the list of Ganesh Utsav recipes. The dish is made with flatbread, stuffed with lentils and jaggery.
Motichoor Laddoo
Another favourite dish of Lord Ganesha, motichoor laddoo is a sweet recipe that is loved by one and all. Easily available in the sweet shops throughout the year, the laddoos are made with fine boondi and sugar.
Shirkhand Puri
Another traditional Maharashtrian dish, shirkhand puri is made with crispy puri made of refined flour and a sweet dish prepared from strained yoghurt topped with nuts.
