Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Messages, Wishes, Quotes to Share with Your Family and Friends

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi is one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated in the country. On this day, devotees celebrate the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the Elephant-headed God, who is the symbol of good fortune, wisdom and intelligence.

The 10-day long festival begins with Ganapathi sathapana at home and pandals. Devotees observe fast and worship Bappa for the well-being. On the 10th day of Vinayaka Chaturthi, the idol is immersed.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, here is a list of wishes, messages, texts and WhatsApp messages to wish your family and friends.

-- May Lord Ganesh bless you with Happiness and joy in your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019

-- On the happy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish that good fortune may always be on your side.

-- Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.

-- May Lord Ganesh shower you with success in all your Endeavors. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019

-- I heartily wish Lord Ganesha filled your home with prosperity and fortune. Best wishes on Ganesh Chatrurthi!

-- Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi the festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the message of honesty and love through this world on this day when Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil.

-- Hoping this Ganesh Chaturthi will be the start of year that brings happiness for you.

-- Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

-- Aate bade dhoom se Ganpati ji,

Jaate bade dhoom se Ganpati ji,

Aakhir sabse pahle aakar,

Hamare dilon me bas jate Ganpati ji.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!!!

-- May Vinayaka remove all obstacles and guide you to success throughout your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

-- May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you eternal bliss and peace, protect you from evil and wrongdoings, and fulfill all your wishes and desires. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

