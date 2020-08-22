Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
3-min read

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Bollywood Celebs Extend Warm Wishes to Fans on Social Media

Stars are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home while maintaining social distancing. Take a look.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 22, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Bollywood Celebs Extend Warm Wishes to Fans on Social Media
Stars are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home while maintaining social distancing. Take a look.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Ganeshotsav, is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. The 11-day festivities begin on August 22 with devotees welcoming Bappa with utmost excitement and dedication. One of the most highly-awaited Indian festivals concludes with the final immersion of the idol called the Ganesh visarjan.

This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations would be different from the usual grandeur due to the ongoing pandemic. However, stars of B-Town mark Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing festivities to their homes this year.

Amitabh Bachchan shared throwback pictures from his visit to the temple last year. He wrote on Instagram, "Ganpati Bappa Moraya."

View this post on Instagram

Ganapati Bappa Moreya ..🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Ajay Devgn took to social media to wish fans with a video featuring him celebrating the festival.

View this post on Instagram

Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏 #HappyGaneshChaturthi

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

Akshay Kumar, who is currently in the UK to finish a shoot schedule for his upcoming film, took to Twitter to write, “#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people’s homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times Folded hands Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Karan Johar broke his Twitter hiatus to wish everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi. His last tweet was on the day of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sonu Sood will be celebrating the day by hosting the Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav 2020 on Star Plus.

Mahesh Babu had a humble request for fans, urging them to celebrate with eco-friendly idols and avoid social gatherings amid the global crisis.

Madhuri Dixit said that her celebrations are going to be a bit different this year because of the pandemic.

Raveena Tandon gave a glimpse of her eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha. She wrote, “I pray that all of you have been responsible and considerate enough to opt for #EcoFriendlyGanesha this year and every year to come..he will surely bless you for saving our prakriti!”

Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher too extended warm wishes to the fans on the occasion by sharing photos of Lord Ganesha.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading