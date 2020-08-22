Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Bollywood Celebs Extend Warm Wishes to Fans on Social Media

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Ganeshotsav, is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. The 11-day festivities begin on August 22 with devotees welcoming Bappa with utmost excitement and dedication. One of the most highly-awaited Indian festivals concludes with the final immersion of the idol called the Ganesh visarjan.

This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations would be different from the usual grandeur due to the ongoing pandemic. However, stars of B-Town mark Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing festivities to their homes this year.

Amitabh Bachchan shared throwback pictures from his visit to the temple last year. He wrote on Instagram, "Ganpati Bappa Moraya."

Ajay Devgn took to social media to wish fans with a video featuring him celebrating the festival.

Akshay Kumar, who is currently in the UK to finish a shoot schedule for his upcoming film, took to Twitter to write, “#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people’s homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times Folded hands Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people’s homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times 🙏 Ganpati Bappa Morya! pic.twitter.com/t92scLsf2D — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 22, 2020

Karan Johar broke his Twitter hiatus to wish everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi. His last tweet was on the day of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you and your loved ones from all evil....may the power enhance all positivity and spread only love...please stay safe pic.twitter.com/fx0dolkylE — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 22, 2020

Sonu Sood will be celebrating the day by hosting the Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav 2020 on Star Plus.

Mahesh Babu had a humble request for fans, urging them to celebrate with eco-friendly idols and avoid social gatherings amid the global crisis.

Madhuri Dixit said that her celebrations are going to be a bit different this year because of the pandemic.

Raveena Tandon gave a glimpse of her eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha. She wrote, “I pray that all of you have been responsible and considerate enough to opt for #EcoFriendlyGanesha this year and every year to come..he will surely bless you for saving our prakriti!”

Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher too extended warm wishes to the fans on the occasion by sharing photos of Lord Ganesha.