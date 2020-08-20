Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Celebrities Lead Festival Celebrations with Eco-Friendly Idols

The holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is upon us and celebrities look ready to ring in the occasion with delight.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 20, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
Rithvik Dhanjani (L) and Karan Wahi sculpt Lord Ganesha idol

One of the highly-awaited festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi, fondly known as Ganeshotsav is just around the corner. The 10-day festivities begin on August 22 and end with the final immersion of the idol called the Visarjan.

To mark the celebration, people welcome Bappa with utmost excitement and dedication. This year the celebrations ought to be different from the usual grandeur due to the ongoing pandemic. However, celebrities are doing their bit by spreading important messages across social media ahead of the festival.

Several renowned personalities are urging people to celebrate an Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The initiative aims at reducing pollution caused by immersing deities in water made of Plaster Of Paris.

TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani has decided to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly way. Following his practice since the past few years this year he is busy sculpting handmade idols from clay. In his caption, he wrote, "On his way".

On his way..

Karan Wahi who has been working on his eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha for a while is happy to see it come to life by making one himself. The picture shared by Karan shows him putting in all his efforts to get an outcome which is in the process.

Karan wrote on Instagram, “Unexpected JOY & HAPPINESS. Just when I thought I won’t get to make him ...Not for Home but at Work , eventually got my blessings ...#ganpatibappamorya#ecofriendly #ganesha (sic)."

Juhi Parmar, television actress and vlogger is very excited as she prepares an idol on her own with sheer dedication and meticulousness. She is also joined by her daughter in making the form of Bappa at home.

Juhi wrote, “And so we decided while we have been going eco friendly every year, this year let's make our own Ganpati Idol at home. None of us are experts but the beauty is in the love and devotion. There was a magical feeling by the end of it when we saw our Ganpati ji and everything just felt right (sic)!”

Ganpati ji has been extremely special and lucky for me and our home. Two years ago, we for the first time welcomed Ganpati Bappa to our house, and on the same day I started my mother blogging journey. And then last year, I started my Vlogging Journey on Youtube during Ganpati, both of which with His blessings have given me so much love from all of you. This year Ganpati is going to be celebrated very differently as there will be no guests coming and the celebrations will be within the confines of our homes. And so we decided while we have been going ecofriendly every year, this year lets make our own Ganpati Idol at home. None of us are experts but the beauty is in the love and devotion. There was a magical feeling by the end of it when we saw our Ganpati ji and everything just felt right! (Video link in my bio) Ganpati Bappa Morya! . . . #JuhiParmar #Juhi #NewVideo #VideoAlert #GanpatiBappa #ganeshchaturthipreparations #PreparationsAtHome #StayAtHome #StaySafe #TakeCare

Namrata Shirodkar shared a beautiful image of a handmade eco-friendly idol of Ganesha made in pure clay.

Bhumi Pednekar has been relentlessly sharing words via her own social media account and her for-environment initiative page that goes by the name climate warrior. In view of the coming festival, the passionate climate advocate has been urging her followers to adopt DIY and sustainable methods for idol-making.

Shraddha Kapoor has been vocal about preserving nature advising people to be conscious about the idol visarjan methods without causing any harm to the environment.

