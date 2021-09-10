Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 10 Bhog to Offer to Lord Ganpati During The 10-day Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi, is one of the most widely celebrated festival in our country. Beautiful sculptured and painted idols of Lord Ganesha are brought home for the 10-day celebration. For 10 days, devotees shower lord Ganesha with flowers, prasad and different bhogs.

We bring you out a list of 10 bhog to offer to Lord Ganpati for 10 days:

Modak

The delicious sweet is considered to be Ganpatis most favourite. He is often called Modakpriya for his love for modaks. This sweet would be the best to offer to Ganesha on the first day of th auspicious occasion. The modak bhog can be made in different varieties to please the diety - steamed modak, chocolate modak, fried modak, among others.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a Maharashtrian sweet. Many households offer bhog of Puran Poli to Lord Ganesha. It is a sweet flat bread made of jaggery and maida.

Satori

Sweet flat bread, Satori is one of the most loved festive recipes of Maharashtra. It is a delicious sweet made with the richness of khoya or mawa, ghee, besan and milk.

Motichoor Laddoo

Lord Ganesha is always fond of ladoos too. Motichoor Ladoo is one of the sweet which can be offered to the idol during the 10 days of festival. These ladoos can be into different varieties like Atta Ladoo , Til ke Ladoo, Motichoor Ladoo, etc.

Rava Pongal

Rava Pongal is a delicious South Indian snack prepared with a dollop of ghee. It consists of rava (sooji) and moong dal with seasoned flavourful toppings. Rava Pongal is one of the best choice as a bhog item.

Banana Sheera

Banana Sheera is one of the common offerings to Lord Ganesha. It is prepared by mashing bananas with semolina and sugar.

Coconut Rice

It is a dish made by soaking white rice in coconut milk. It is one of the most loved bhog items for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shrikhand

Shrikhand is an Indian sweet made of strained yogurt with the toppings of chunky nuts and raisins. It can be a dish fondly offered to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Payasam

Payasam is a traditional kheer made in South India. It is prepared by cooking rice in milk along with jaggery, coconut and cardamom. It can also be prepared with different varieties like Pineapple Payasam, Carrot Payasam etc.

Medu Vada

Medu Vada is a traditional South Indian fritter. The delicious vada is often offered in bhog.

