Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 5 Bollywood Movies that Captured the Euphoria of Ganpati Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm by the devotees of Lord Ganesha. Surrounded by prayers, pandals, and prasad, the 10-day festival holds immense importance in Indian culture and in the hearts of the people. Like all other major festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi is also inculcated by Bollywood in its movies and songs. So here are five movies that depicted the auspicious occasion in its prime and pomp.

Shor In The City

It seems like the movie is bundled up in the entire festival, with its plot emerging during the festival and ends with the end of the festival 10 days later. The film consists of various shots of chaos such as jammed roads, people dancing wildly, unrecognizable and coloured faces, that is experienced during the festival in a metro city like Mumbai.

Agneepath (2012)

The remake of the 1990 film starring Big Bachchan, Agneepath, starring Hrithik Roshan, shows the festivities through the song ‘Deva Shree Ganesha,’ which is now used by dancers for Ganesh Vandana all across the globe. The movie aptly shows the grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi through this song amidst all the action and drama.

Don (2006)

Another remake of a 1978 Big B starrer, Don, also has a dance number that is loved by Ganpati devotees and followers. The song can be heard around the city, with dance buffs flaunting energetic moves. The action and drama perfectly align with the electrifying aura that develops during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?

Even though the film culminates on the last day, which is meant for the immersion of Ganpati idols, it contains small elements of the festivals like prayers at home, excited kids running in the pavilion where Lord Ganesha resides for 10, and many more. This comedic retreat starring Ajay Devgn and Paresh Rawal is a must-watch if you’re looking for some laughs amidst the happiness in the air during the festivities.

ABCD: Any Body Can Dance

Directed by Indian choreographer Remo D’Souza, ABCD is India’s first dance film. And rightly so, it has a thrilling number based on Ganesh Chaturthi since the festival is incomplete without dance. The song oozes energy and devotion as the actor-dancers give a powerhouse performance in the song.

