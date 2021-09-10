Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 5 Bollywood Songs on Lord Ganpati to Get You Into the Spirit of Festivity

Films in India aren’t just a source of entertainment but a true reflection of the country’s culture and traditions. The emotions and celebrations of Indian festivals often find their depiction in Indian films especially in Bollywood and Ganesh Chaturthi is no exception to it.

There’s a long list of Bollywood Movies that have either featured a song on the Ganesha Chaturthi celebration or an important scene around the festival. As the country gets drenched in devotion to celebrate the days of Lord Ganesha by welcoming him, we take a look at some of the most popular Bollywood songs featuring Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

DEVA SHRI GANESHA – AGNEEPATH ( 2012)

This high octane song from the 2012 release Agneepath is sung by Ajay Gigavle who is part of the music director duo that has composed it. The song composed by Ajay- Atul has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and features Hritik Roshan. The foot-tapping number is number constant at Ganesh pandals.

MOURYA RE- DON (2006)

This song from the 2006 release Don is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and captures the essence and emotions of Ganpati Visarjan. The song has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

SADDA DIL VI TU - ABCD (2013)

This song from director Remo D’Souza dance drama film ABCD: Anybody Can Dance features a great fusion of Indian classical music with western dance. The foot-tapping number has been composed by music director duo Sachin – Jigar.

DEVA HO DEVA- HUMSE BADHKAR KAUN (1981)

Deva Ho Deva from the 1981 release Humse Badhkar Kaun is another popular Bollywood song that has been part of Ganpati celebration across the country. The song has been sung by an illustrious team of singers that include Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi, Bhupinder Singh, Shailendra Singh and Sapna Chakraborty.

SINDOOR LAL CHADAYO- VAASTAV (1999)

Sindoor Lal Chadayo from Sanjay Dutt starrer Vaastav is one of the first songs that comes to our mind when we think of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Bollywood. Popular as the aarti song of Lord Ganesha, the song beautifully captures the essence and emotions of the festival and is a constant feature in almost all Ganpati pandals across the country. Sung by Ravindra Sathe, the song features Dutt and other stars of Vaastav.

