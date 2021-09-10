Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 5 Maharashtrian Dishes You Must Try this Vinayaka Chaturthi

The nation is soaked in the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi as devotees welcome Lord Ganesha to their houses and pandals for the celebration of his birth anniversary. This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have started on September 10 and will go on till September 21. The 10-day celebration commemorates Lord Ganesha’s birthday with various colourful rituals.

While the festival is celebrated with zeal and devotion across the country, it holds a special place in the Maharashtrian culture and the scale of celebration is a notch higher in this part of the country. And like any other Indian festival, food is an important aspect of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration too. We all know about the craze for Bappa’s favourites - Modak.

However, it isn’t the only special dish part of the celebration, there are various other dishes too. Here we list some of the other popular Maharashtrian dishes that you can prepare this Ganesh Chaturthi to make the celebrations tastier and special.

Shrikhand

Shrikhand is another traditional Maharashtrian dish that is connected to the Ganesh Chathurthi celebration and is often offered as prasad during the festival. This sweet dish requires greek yoghurt, sugar, a pinch of salt, chironji, saffron and cardamoms. You can even add fruit flavours according to your taste and liking.

Sabudana vada

Sabudana vada is popularly offered as a bhog to Lord Ganesha during the Ganesh Chaturthi. For the preparation of this dish, Sabudana or pearl tapioca is soaked overnight and mixed with boiled potatoes along with roasted peanuts and spices before deep frying chunks of the mixture.

Karanji

Karanji which resembles the popular north Indian dish gujiya is prepared with the process of frying the pastry with a sweet filling that includes ingredients like almond, coconut, cashew, raisin, cardamoms, nutmeg powder, sugar and ghee. The outer covering is made of a maida dough prepared with milk, ghee and salt.

Puran Poli

Apart from the usual offerings of Bappa’s favourite Modak, puran poli is another dish that holds a key place in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The sweetbread dish is prepared with maida with a filling of chana dal, jaggery, cardamom powder and ghee. It’s a very popular offering during the festival.

Patholi

The dish is basically a steamed rice roll prepared with a filling of jaggery and grated coconut. It is prepared with a process of steaming where the roll is steamed in fresh turmeric leaves that give a sweet fragrance to patholi

