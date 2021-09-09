Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Best Places to View, Download Lord Ganesh Aarti Books Online

Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati, is believed to born on Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Thithi of Bhadrapada month. According to Hindu scriptures, he symbolises the shubharambh i.e, auspicious beginning and hence, it is believed beginning any puja orwork started with his blessings gets completed without any obstacle. That’s why he is also known as Vighnaharta and Sukhkarta. He is also called Ekdanta, Gajanana and Ganpati because of his elephant head with one tusk.

Devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi to mark the birthday of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati’s son with great pomp and show. This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 10.

The Ganesh Utsav begins on Ganesha Chaturthi and continues till Anant Chaturdashi. The celebration begins with devotees welcoming Lord Ganesha idols to their homes. The puja ritual is initiated with the Pranapratishtha ritual followed by the 16 ways of paying tribute, known as Shodashopachara. Lord Ganesha is offered milk, curd, sandalwood, flowers, coconut, jaggery, and 21 modaks. Vedic hymns from religious texts are recited during the puja.

The Ganesha Puja concludes with Ganesha Aarti, which is believed to be quite significant. No puja is considered complete without aarti. Ganesha Aarti is performed with great fervour and joy. People gather together to participate in the aarti.While you can play aarti on your phone / tablets / smartphone or television, you can also download the Ganesha Aarti books from various online portals. These applications offer a couple of Ganesha Aarti that you can sing on your own.

Here are a couple of online portals where you can download/listen Lord Ganesha Aarti as well as Shlokas and Mantras:

This Ganesh Chaturthi, worship Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings by chanting the shlokas. It is performed by lighting diyas and ringing bells, dhol and mridangam. After the aarti is concluded, people take prasad.

