Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Date, History, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Mantras

Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayak Chaturthi in many parts of India is one of the most important festivals of Hindus. The festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha who is the son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva and marks his birth anniversary. According to the religious text, Lord Ganesha is the god of wisdom, success and good luck. The day is celebrated on the Shukla Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada lunar month that falls between August and September in the modern English calendar.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Date

This year the eleven-day celebration will begin on September 10 and will end on September 21. The celebration starts off with people welcoming Lord Ganesha into their houses and locality by installing an idol of him.

While some people celebrate it for only two days, others celebrate the festival for 10 days where farewell is given to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi with hopes of welcoming him next year. Devotees offer prasad of Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet Modak.

Ganesh Chaturthi: History and Significance

Lord Ganesha is also known as Vighnaharta- the one who removes obstacles in our ways. It is believed that offering prayers to him bring good luck and prosperity in life. It is believed that Goddess Parvati made baby Ganesha with sandalwood and asked him to guard the entrance as she went for a bath.

Following the orders of his mother, Ganesha even stopped Lord Shiva and did not allow him to enter the house. Enraged by this, Lord Shiva severed Ganesha’s head. When Goddess Parvati got to know about what had happened, she was left heartbroken. Other gods came to request Lord Shiva to give Ganesha a second chance and bring him to life.

This is when Shiva asked Lord Vishnu to bring the head of the first creature he meets on his way to replace it with Ganesha’s severed head. Lord Vishnu brought the head of a baby elephant.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shubh Muhurat

Like every other Hindu festival, muhurat plays an important role in the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, the most auspicious time for the puja is from 11:03 am till 1:33 pm on September 10. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 12:18 am on September 10 and ends at 09:57 pm on September 10.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Mantra

Om Gan Ganpataye Namah

Om Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Om Hasti Pishachi Likhe Swaha

Om Shree Gan Saubhagya Ganpataye Var Varad Sarvajanam Me Vashmanya Swaha

