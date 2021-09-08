Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Khetwadi Cha Raja, Here's How You Can do Online Darshan Amid COVID-19

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much pomp and fervour across the country, especially in Maharashtra. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will likely commence on September 10 and will go upto September 19. Of the many rituals that are practised throughout the 11days, one is known as Ganeshotsav. In this, devotees go to a number of Ganesh mandals.

COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to stay at home and avoid large gatherings. However, there are some mandals which are conducting digital celebrations whereby you will be able to do Ganpati darshan right from your house.

Let’s take a look at the most well-liked Ganpati mandals:

Lalbaugcha Raja of Mumbai

Lalbaugcha Raja or ‘King of Lalbaug’, located in Putlabai Chawl, is a well-known and most visited Ganesh idol in Maharashtra. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng to the Lalbaugh market to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja. Considering the pandemic, all restrictions and precautions have been in place. However, you can also observe the proceedings on their official website too or click onhttps://www.lalbaugcharaja.com/

Andhericha Raja in Mumbai

Located on Veera Desai Street, Andheri West, and known as ‘King of Andheri’, Andhericha Rajais the life-size construction managed by Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations this year could be a low-key affair, however, the theme for 2021 is ‘heaven.’ To know more details head to the official website of Andhericha Raja or follow link http://www.andhericharaja.com/

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani in Mumbai

The 101-year outdated Chinchpoklicha Raja of Parel will observe Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 celebrations with down-scaled celebrations. You can open the official Instagram and Facebook web page or even their official website to learn about all that is taking place at Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani.

Khetwadi Cha Raja in Mumbai

Decked with gold and diamond ornaments, the breathtaking Ganesh idol of Khetwadi cha Ganraj or Khetwadi Cha Raja is one of the most adorned idols of Lord Ganesha. The Mandal will carry out the celebrations with all required restrictions and protocols. Watch live proceedings on its official website,http://www.khetwadichaganraj.com/

Shri Kasba Ganpati in Pune

The “Manacha Pahila Ganpati”, which is the most-revered Ganpati, is the most well-liked Mandal in Pune. Here’s the official website of Shri Kasba Ganpati, http://www.kasbaganpati.org/, which is regularly updated with all the latest news and informationregarding the Shri Kasba Ganpati.

Guruji Talim Ganpati in Pune

Set up in 1887, Guruji Talim Ganpati is one of the oldest Mandals in Pune. Located in Ganpati Chowk, Laxmi Street, the idol is given third choice within the immersion procession on the final day. You get to watch the puja live on the Facebook page of Guruji Talim Ganpati, https://www.facebook.com/Guruji-Talim-Ganpati-Mandal-Pune-254009284620911/

