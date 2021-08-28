Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here's What Lord Ganesha Symbolises

Lord Ganesha, popularly known as ‘vighan-harta’ and ‘manglamurti’ is not only entitled as the Lord of new beginnings and solving problems but also associated as a teacher if paid close attention to Hindu mythology. In the name of Lord Ganesha, devotees begin new ventures and take important decisions in life. From Ekdant, we all can learn a thing or two about life. He signifies important traits that each of us should include to succeed in our lives.

Big Elephant Head

The large elephant head of Lord Ganesha represents holistic thoughts, broad thinking and an enlightened mind filled with wisdom and Knowledge. To achieve big in life one needs to have good thinking and knowledge.

Big belly

The belly represents the whole cosmos. As per the mythology, the seven oceans and the seven realms are inside lord Ganesha’s cosmic belly.

Small Eyes

The small eyes of Ganesha signify that one should be focused on completing tasks. Determined attention and focus are key pillars of success.

Big Ears

Big Ears of lord Ganesha symbolise that one should be a good listener. Being a good listener is way more important than being a good orator.

Trunk

The trunk indicates that the individual should always be on guard with his/her surroundings. It is a quality of being careful and alert.

Broken Tusk

Broken Tusk symbolises power and the ability to make the sacrifice. The two tusks indicate the two aspects of the human personality, one is wisdom and the other is emotion. The right tusk of Lord Ganesha represents wisdom whereas the left one represents emotion.

The human body

Lord Ganesha’s human body possesses a human heart, which signifies kindness and compassion toward all beings.

The mouse

Lord Ganesha’s mouse represents ego. The mouse symbolizes the need to control ego and so it’s widely said that one who controls his/her ego has lord Ganesha consciousness.

The four arms

Lord Ganesha indicates the four inner attributes of the subtle body through his four arms. Mind, intellect, ego, and conditioned conscience are the four human attributes.

