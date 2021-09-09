Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Juhi Parmar Shares Sugar-free Modak Recipe; Here's Step-by-step Guide to Make it at Home

On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, TV actress Juhi Parmar took to Instagram and shared recipe to make Lord Ganesha’s favourite modak. Posting a video she wrote: “Ganpati Bappa is about to come home and with Him so are lots of sweets and Modaks. So here I am sharing a no sugar quick and instant modak recipe with you!"

The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is falling on Friday, September 10. The day holds special importance for those who pray to Lord Ganpati. As per various Hindu texts, Lord Ganesha’s favourite food item is said to be the Modak and so it comes as no surprise that this sweet is offered by the majority of people as bhog during the puja. Considering today’s time when people have become extremely health conscious it is safe to say that more and more people are cutting down on the sugar content.

So if you are one of those who do not want to consume excessive sugar, but also do not feel like compromising on the festive vibe, here is what you can do to make a sugar-free modak for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021:

Step 1: Gather all ingredients including ghee, dry coconut, almonds, cashews, raisins, walnuts, dates and poppy seeds. Make sure all your ingredients are clean and fresh.

Step 2: Begin the preparation by chopping dry fruits, dates, and dry coconut in small pieces.

Step 3: Next take a clean pan and begin dry roasting almonds, cashews, walnuts, poppy seeds, and dry coconut one after the other and take them out on separate plates.

Step 4: Put some ghee in the same pan and put dates and raisin in it. Fry till all the ingredients are fully combined and have formed a paste.

Step 5: Now put all the dry roasted ingredients in a mixer and grind till a powder-like substance is formed. Do the exact same thing with the gooey mixture formed with ghee, dates, and raisin.

Step 6: Take a pan and add some ghee then put both the powdered mixtures in it and mix till they are both fully combined.

Step 7: Once done set it aside for cooling. After the mixture is significantly cool put flour or oil in your palms and make balls out of the mixture and put them in a modak mold to get the desired shape and size.

Step 8: Once done put it in an air-tight container and store it in a cool and dry place.

