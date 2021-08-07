Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Know The Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi

People celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of enthusiasm in India. This year it will be celebrated on September 10. This 11 day festival will end on September 21. Lord Ganesh is worshiped on this day. This festival is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. A lot of people bring the idol of lord Ganesh to their house during this festival.

Lord Ganesh is given farewell on ‘Anant Chaturdashi’. On the farewell day people also pray before him to return next year. Some people celebrate this festival only for two days, some celebrate it for the entire ten days. It is also called Ganesh Mahotsav.

Worshipping Lord Ganesh brings happiness, peace and prosperity in life. In ‘Sanaatan Dharm’ lord Ganesh is worshipped before the start of any good work. Hence Ganesh Chaturthi too has a special significance.

This year ‘Chaturthi Tithi’ will begin at 12:17am on September 10 and will continue till 10pm. On this day people should get up early and take a bath, then the temple in the house should be cleaned. Then ‘Durva Ghas’, ‘Ladoos’ and ‘Modaks’ are offered to Lord Ganesh. The worship of Lord Ganesh is completed with the ‘Aarti’.

It is believed that worshiping lord Ganesh duly helps in resolving all the problems. Lord Ganesh’s Idol, Water pot, ‘Panchamrit’, red cloth, ‘roli’, ‘Akshat’, ‘Kalava janeoo’, cardamom, coconut, ‘Chandi ka vark’, ‘supari’, ‘laung’, panchmeva’, ‘ghee kapur’, ‘chaukee’ and ‘gangajal’ need to collected for completing the worshipping.

As much as people love welcoming Lord Ganesh to their house every year, it also makes them sad when he leaves. But both his welcome and his farewell are done with the same amount of devotion in the heart. Lord Ganesh is very commonly referred as ‘Vighnaharta’ which means the one who removes all obstacles.

