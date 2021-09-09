Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Let These Eco-Friendly Celebration Ideas Make Your Ganesh Festival Brighter and Safer

The pandemic has made us realise that, more than anything, we need the blessing of a healthy nature to thrive. As the health concerns keep rising and the rampant spread of the COVID-19 is being brought to a control, the country gears up to celebrate one of its most awaited festivals – Ganesh Chaturthi. But, we have learnt well from our harrowing times through the pandemic, now would be a good time to turn the tables around to celebrate our festivals, worship our god and yet contribute to the environment in whichever way we can.

The festivals of colours, music and dance also leave behind extreme hazards for the nature, that take up days to be cleaned. This Ganesh Chaturthi, we have listed a few ways by which we can celebrate a green festival, so that humans and nature can both stay safe. Here’s the list:

Clay Ganesha idol

The huge idols of Ganesha, which are immersed in the nearby water bodies, end up clotting them and spreading chemicals into the water. Instead, we can opt for clay idols which dissolve almost immediately when immersed in water. They are biodegradable and do not cause any harm to the health of the water bodies.

Opt for small and simple Ganesha idol

Even though the enormousness of the idols marks the vastness of the festival, this year it is better to opt for simple, small idols. With COVID-19 protocols in place, huge crowds may not be allowed to accumulate at a given time. Huge idols are difficult to manage and immerse in water. Small idols can be immersed in a tub of water at home.

Tree Ganesha idols

This environment-friendly idea was started by a Mumbai-based artist Dattadri Kothur, who introduced tree Ganesha idols to Ganesh Chaturthi. These idols are made of natural colours, fertilisers, red soil and have a seed within them. Hence, after the festival is over, the idol should not be immersed in water. Instead it can be kept in a small pot and watered every day. Your Ganesha will stay with you and bring more prosperity into your home.

Make your own DIY Ganesha idol

The goal of a DIY Ganesha idol is to make it more environment-friendly. The simplest way to do it is to make a dough with clay, organic glue and paper pieces and make it into the shape of the idol. It can later be painted with organic paint. Also, you can involve your kids in this fun-activity.

Maybe, now is the time to start worshipping nature with our Gods. These ideas of an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi will ensure that the pandemic protocols are maintained, the fun is had and the health of the nature is not ruined in the process. Have a great Ganesh Chaturthi!

