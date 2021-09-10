Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Watch, All Time Great Ganpati Songs and Bhajans

Even though the pandemic restrictions will not see the 10-day Ganpati festival being celebrated in full swing, there’s nothing that can dampen the joy of Ganesh Chaturthi. What adds to the festive spirit are the soulful, rhythmic devotional bhajans! Ahead of the much-awaited Ganesh Chaturthi festival, here’s a list of 7 popular Ganpati bhajans that you can play on the auspicious occasion:

Sukhkarta Dukhharta

No occasion of Ganesh Vandana is complete without this soothing, soft bhajan. This Marathi devotional song casts a very healing spell and tranquilizes the mind. Its lyrics highlight how one’s wishes are fulfilled by Ganpati’s blessings.

Ekadantaya Vakratundaya Gauri Tanaya

This mesmerizing Sanskrit song has 108 names of Lord Ganesha. Besides, the charming tune, devotional beats, Shankar Mahadevan’s beautiful rendition of this song is another reason behind the song’s popularity.

Ganesha Chalisa

A perfect devotional song to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi would be chanting or listening to Ganesh Chalisa that has 40 verses chronicling the elephant-headed god’s forms of blessings. This stotra (hymn) is written in Awadhi language.

Prarthana hey Gajvadana

Sung by legendary singer Asha Bhonsle, this Hindi bhakti geet (song) is remarkably peaceful. It uplifts the entire ambience and creates a very pious and pure aura around.

Sindoor Lal Chadayo

It’s a very popular bhajan-sankirtan that makes its way to the Ganpati festival playlist every year. This very energetic Marathi song accompanied with drums, and various reverberating musical instruments, reinforces a very positive energy.

Mangal murti Gauri lala

It’s another religious song that is very serene and captivates the mind.

Sung by Hariharan the bhajan praises the adorable Ganesha’s deeds, and his love for his devotees.

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva

A must-listen, very well-known bhajan that can be heard during Ganesh’s aarti is this one. Sung by Anuradha Paudwal, this melodious bhajan has a very calming effect. It talks about Bappa’s parents Shiv-Parvati.

