Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Important Lessons Your Kids Can Learn From Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are being celebrated in full bloom in different parts of India. While people are engaged in fun and fervour, dancing to the energetic Ganapati songs, others are busy preparing Ganesh’s favourite dish – modaks. This year August 31 marks the beginning of Ganeshotsav and the grand festival will conclude on September 9.

Revered to be the God of wisdom, youngsters, especially children of the growing age must imbibe these qualities within themselves so that they can also become wiser and make better decisions in life.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, teach your kids these 5 important learnings that Lord Ganesh has imparted to mankind.

Accepting flaws and imperfections

Nobody on this planet is perfect, and Lord Ganesh having the head of an elephant and a trunk for a nose is the ideal example to teach your kids that accepting one’s imperfections is the first step to building self-confidence.

Parents are your world

According to mythology, once Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati instructed their sons – Ganesh and Karthik – to circle the Earth three times. While Lord Karthik took off to complete the challenge immediately, Lord Ganesh, being the smart and witty one, circled around his parents three times, claiming that his parents were his entire world. This imparts an important life lesson to your children that nobody is greater than parents and hence they should always be respected.

Being kind and humble

It is a well-known fact that Lord Ganesha keeps a mouse as his companion. This trait is essential in making your child understand that they should respect and show kindness to even the tiniest of creatures and the poorest of persons.

Not giving up

You must have heard the story about the time when sage Vyasa was narrating the story of Mahabharata to Lord Ganesha. When the ink from the pen dried up, Ganesh broke his own tusk to write the rest of the story so as not to interrupt the sage. The moral of the story that you can use to give lessons to your kid, is not to give up and try till your last breath, with whatever you have in your possession.

Being patient:

Devotees usually share their deepest sorrows and troubles with Lord Ganesha as the deity is deemed to be a great listener. Therefore, by pointing out the long, droopy ears of the deity you can make your kids understand the significance of being a good listener and being more empathetic to people.

