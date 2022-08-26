Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Delicious Maharashtrian Dishes You Must Prepare This Ganeshotsav

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: Indian houses are getting decorated as the nation is soon going to soak in the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi. Devotees will welcome Lord Ganesha to their adobe and pandals for the celebration. This year Vinayak Chaturthi is on August 31 and will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on September 09.

During the festivities, people throng the pandals, spend time with friends and family and celebrate it with zeal and devotion. And the celebration cannot be completed without the giant feast, so here are a few Maharashtrian recipes that you can have this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Thalipeeth

The crispy, spicy multi-grain pancake is one of the must-try Maharashtrian delicacies. It is a healthy, tasty and nutritious food that can be devoured anytime. The flatbread contains chana daal, urad daal, wheat and rice. You can add ghee, butter, pickle or curd on the side. Puran Poli

The mouthwatering delicacy is a sweet flat bread stuffed with lentils, jaggery or brown sugar, cardamom, nutmeg and saffron. These golden brown flavoured crisp flatbread are loaded with ghee. Puran Poli is one of the must-have dishes if you are in Maharashtra during the festivities. Sheera

Sheera is made in every Maharashtrian household during the festivities. It is also offered to Lord Ganesha as Prasad. It is prepared with semolina, ghee, sugar, cashew, raisins and other dry fruits with two flavours pineapple or banana. Sabudana Vada

Sabudana vada is a popular bhog offered to Bappa during the celebrations. The dish is prepared by soaking Sabudana or pearl tapioca overnight and mixing it with boiled potatoes along with roasted peanuts and spices and deep frying it until it turns crispy. Modak

Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without modaks. It is said Modak is one of the favourite sweets of Lord Ganesha. From chocolate to coconut modaks, the sweet has a vast range of tastes and flavours that you can indulge in this season.

