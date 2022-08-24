CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Different Names of Lord Ganesha and Their Meanings That Will Surprise You
2-MIN READ

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Different Names of Lord Ganesha and Their Meanings That Will Surprise You

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2022, 10:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will start on August 31 and end on Anant Chaturdashi, September 9. (Image: Sachin Gokhale)

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will start on August 31 and end on Anant Chaturdashi, September 9. (Image: Sachin Gokhale)

Just as Ganesh Chaturthi is popularly also called as Vināyaka Chaturthī, or Vinayaka Chaviti, the deity too has multiple names. It may sound surprising, but Lord Ganesha has 108 names

GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: One of the most-awaited festival, Ganesh Chaturthi is just round the corner. The celebrations will start on August 31 and end on Anant Chaturdashi, September 9. Just as Ganesh Chaturthi is popularly also called as Vināyaka Chaturthī, or Vinayaka Chaviti, the deity too has multiple names. It may sound surprising, but Lord Ganesha has 108 names.

The name Ganesha is a compound Sanskrit word which means ‘lord’ (isha) of a ‘multitude of people’ (gana). Likewise, the name ‘Ganapati’ (or Ganadhyakshaya) by which the Shiv-Parvati son is commonly known, also means the same. However, if we try and dig a little deeper, there is a whole list of names that we didn’t even know existed.

As a matter of fact, Ganesha who is the lord of wisdom and good fortune is known to be addressed by 108 names.

Most uncommon names of Lord Ganesha!

  1. Alampata
    One who is forever eternal
  2. Balaganapati
    Beloved and lovable child
  3. Dhoomravarna
    Smoke; Hued Lord
  4. Eshanputra
    Son of Lord Shiva
  5. Gunina
    The Lord of Virtues
  6. Ganadhakshya
    The lord of Lords
  7. Haridra
    One who is golden coloured
  8. Heramba
    Mother’s beloved son
  9. Kirti
    Lord of music
  10. Manomay
    The winners of hearts
  11. Mahabala
    The one who is enormously strong
  12. Nadapratithishta
    One who appreciates and loves music
  13. Omkara
    One who has the form of Om
  14. Purush
    The omnipotent personality
  15. Rakta
    One who has a red coloured body
  16. Siddhidhata
    Bestower of accomplishments and success
  17. Tarun
    The one that is ageless
  18. Uddanda
    Nemesis of evils and vices
  19. Vidyavaridhi
    God of wisdom
  20. Vigneshwara
    Lord of all obstacles
  21. Yogadhipa
    The Lord of meditation
Ganesh festival is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. (Image: News18)
Ganesh festival is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Sachin Gokhale)

HERE’S A LOOK AT 8 COMMON NAMES OF LORD GANESHA:

  1. Gajanan
    The elephant-headed god is known by this name as he is the one with the elephant’s (gaja) face (anan); just as the name suggests. According to the Mudgala Purana, Gajanan is Ganesha’s eighth avatar to whom Lobhasura had surrendered.
  2. Vighnaharta
    ‘Vighna’ implies troubles while ‘harta’ means one who removes. Ganesha is often addressed by this name that suggests the divine power which Ganesha embodies, that is the ability to remove problems and sufferings from the devotees’ lives.
  3. Vinayaka
    This is another name of ‘Gaurisuta’ (Gauri’s son) that is similar to Vighnaharta. It means one who is the master at removing all hindrances.
  4. Bhalchandra
    The name derives its significance from the avatar of Ganesha (Bala/child) who carries chandra (moon) on his forehead. Brahmanda Purana states that Ganesha rescued Chandra from Darbhi saint’s curse when as a boy he took pity and wore moon as tilak on his forehead.
  5. Ekadanta
    The single-tusked Ganesha has one half broken tooth and hence the name ‘eka’ (one), ‘danta’ (tooth). The legend says that Parashuram got angry and chipped one of Ganesha’s teeth when the latter tried to stop him from meeting Shiva.
  6. Vakratunda
    This is Ganesha’s first incarnation that means curved (vakra) trunk (tunda). He helped regain the lost kingdom of gods by conquering the demon Matsara.
  7. Lambodara
    It literally means the one with a huge belly. According to Mudgala Purana, Ganesha in Lambodara avatar protected the gods from the troublesome Krodhasura.
  8. Krishnapingaksha
    It means dark complexion (krishna), smoky (pinga), eyes (aksha). Ganesha who can see everything through earth and clouds and deliver everyone from pain.

Tags:
first published:August 24, 2022, 09:50 IST
last updated:August 24, 2022, 10:14 IST