Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Different Names of Lord Ganesha and Their Meanings That Will Surprise You

GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: One of the most-awaited festival, Ganesh Chaturthi is just round the corner. The celebrations will start on August 31 and end on Anant Chaturdashi, September 9. Just as Ganesh Chaturthi is popularly also called as Vināyaka Chaturthī, or Vinayaka Chaviti, the deity too has multiple names. It may sound surprising, but Lord Ganesha has 108 names.

IN PICS: Famous Ganesh Temples to Visit in India During Ganesh Chaturthi

The name Ganesha is a compound Sanskrit word which means ‘lord’ (isha) of a ‘multitude of people’ (gana). Likewise, the name ‘Ganapati’ (or Ganadhyakshaya) by which the Shiv-Parvati son is commonly known, also means the same. However, if we try and dig a little deeper, there is a whole list of names that we didn’t even know existed.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities Return to Mumbai in Full Glory After 2 Yrs | About Preps, Pandal Themes, More

As a matter of fact, Ganesha who is the lord of wisdom and good fortune is known to be addressed by 108 names.

Most uncommon names of Lord Ganesha!

Alampata

One who is forever eternal Balaganapati

Beloved and lovable child Dhoomravarna

Smoke; Hued Lord Eshanputra

Son of Lord Shiva Gunina

The Lord of Virtues Ganadhakshya

The lord of Lords Haridra

One who is golden coloured Heramba

Mother’s beloved son Kirti

Lord of music Manomay

The winners of hearts Mahabala

The one who is enormously strong Nadapratithishta

One who appreciates and loves music Omkara

One who has the form of Om Purush

The omnipotent personality Rakta

One who has a red coloured body Siddhidhata

Bestower of accomplishments and success Tarun

The one that is ageless Uddanda

Nemesis of evils and vices Vidyavaridhi

God of wisdom Vigneshwara

Lord of all obstacles Yogadhipa

The Lord of meditation

HERE’S A LOOK AT 8 COMMON NAMES OF LORD GANESHA:

Gajanan

The elephant-headed god is known by this name as he is the one with the elephant’s (gaja) face (anan); just as the name suggests. According to the Mudgala Purana, Gajanan is Ganesha’s eighth avatar to whom Lobhasura had surrendered. Vighnaharta

‘Vighna’ implies troubles while ‘harta’ means one who removes. Ganesha is often addressed by this name that suggests the divine power which Ganesha embodies, that is the ability to remove problems and sufferings from the devotees’ lives. Vinayaka

This is another name of ‘Gaurisuta’ (Gauri’s son) that is similar to Vighnaharta. It means one who is the master at removing all hindrances. Bhalchandra

The name derives its significance from the avatar of Ganesha (Bala/child) who carries chandra (moon) on his forehead. Brahmanda Purana states that Ganesha rescued Chandra from Darbhi saint’s curse when as a boy he took pity and wore moon as tilak on his forehead. Ekadanta

The single-tusked Ganesha has one half broken tooth and hence the name ‘eka’ (one), ‘danta’ (tooth). The legend says that Parashuram got angry and chipped one of Ganesha’s teeth when the latter tried to stop him from meeting Shiva. Vakratunda

This is Ganesha’s first incarnation that means curved (vakra) trunk (tunda). He helped regain the lost kingdom of gods by conquering the demon Matsara. Lambodara

It literally means the one with a huge belly. According to Mudgala Purana, Ganesha in Lambodara avatar protected the gods from the troublesome Krodhasura. Krishnapingaksha

It means dark complexion (krishna), smoky (pinga), eyes (aksha). Ganesha who can see everything through earth and clouds and deliver everyone from pain.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here