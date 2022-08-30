Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Enjoy the Festive Season Worry-free with this Sugar-free Modak Recipe

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: Only a few days are left for the much-awaited celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, the 10 days long celebration will start on August 31 and will conclude on September 9. This festival is majorly celebrated in the state of Maharashtra. Huge pandals are made across the state. People decorate their houses with lights and flowers before welcoming the idols of Bappa for the pujas.

And like any other festival in India, the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without sweets. People prepare various sweet delicacies including Bappa’s favourite Modak. And like Bappa, if you are also fond of Modak, we have got a recipe that can help you enjoy the delicacy without worrying about sugar intake.

Ingredients:

400 gms seedless dates 100 gms almonds 100 gms cashew nuts 100 gms walnuts 100 gms raisins 100 gms dry coconut 30 gms poppy seeds 1 tsp ghee

Procedure:

Step 1: Take all the dry fruits including cashew nuts, almonds, and walnuts and cut them into small pieces. Chop the seedless dates and dry coconut pieces finely.

Step 2: Dry roast the chopped nuts separately for 1 to 2 minutes. Ensure that they don’t get burnt. Once done, transfer them to a plate.

Step 3: Now, put coconut pieces in for dry roasting and wait until they turn slightly brown. Once done, keep them aside too. Take the same pan and add poppy seeds to it and roast them slightly until they start popping. Now, keep them aside separately.

Step 4: Heat ghee in the same pan and add chopped dates and raisins to it. Fry them continuously until it comes together and turns into a sticky mass. This should take nearly 5 minutes. Once done, let the mix cool.

Step 5: Now, grind the roasted nuts, dry coconut pieces, and poppy seeds into a powder. And then remove the mixture aside into a plate.

Step 6: Add the dates and raisins to the mixer to get a coarse mixture.

Step 7: After this, take the mixture into a pan and add nuts to it. Transfer it to a pan and give the ingredients a food mix

Step 8: Put the pan on flame and stir it continuously for 2 to 3 minutes until the mixture becomes a sticky mass

Step 9: Take the mixture out in a bowl and let it cool for some time until you can handle it with bare hands.

Step 10: Press the mixture hard to form a sticky mass.

Step 11: Make small balls of the sticky mass and place them in a modak mould. Press firmly to level it and give modak shape

Step 12: Follow the same process with the remaining mixture and then store them in an airtight container.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

