Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's How You Can Celebrate Ganeshotsav Safely at Home

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: The 10-day extravagant celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 31, this year, and will end on September 9, with the visarjan ceremony. For the last two years, Covid-19 had heavily impacted the celebrations.

While Covid-19 is still very much present, along with monkeypox and tomato flu, it is necessary to keep yourself safe and healthy, while celebrating the Ganesh Mahotsav.

Here’s how you can celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi safely at your home :

If you are planning to bring the idol at your home, you will be visiting the markets and going out shopping. The market will be busy and crowded just a few days before the festival. So make sure you complete your shopping during the day time. This is the time when there will be less rush. You can buy all the decor-related products online to avoid going out in the crowd. Opt for small or medium-sized clay-made idols as it is safe for the environment. For the guests attending the puja at your place, make sure that you make it safe for them. Try to arrange the festivity in a ventilated room. Encourage masks and hand sanitisers. Keep tissues ready and dustbins accessible. Keep an eye on what you are eating, as it’s easy to get carried away during festival times. Do not overindulge in sweets and oily food. Children are most enthusiastic during festivals. Their energy levels soar up, so it is necessary to keep a check on them. While passing the puja thaali, make sure that they are holding the thaali properly. If not careful, the lit diyas and kapur may lead to fire incidents. Like last year, this year too, you can opt for online darshan of Ganpati puja and avoid exposing yourself to crowds. You can offer aarti and seek blessings of the lord online. If you have a small or medium-sized idol, opt for visarjan at home by immersing the idol in a tub or drum.

