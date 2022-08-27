Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's Why Lord Ganesha is Worshipped at the Beginning of Any Work

GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is falling on Friday, September 10. On the pious day, devotees of Lord Ganpati will perform a detailed ritualistic puja to please the Lord. It is believed that those who pray to him on this day are blessed with wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.

The day, according to the Hindu Vedic Calendar called the Panchang, falls on the Chaturthi tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. This year Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will start on August 31 and end on September 9. The festival is extremely significant for Hindus across India, but in some states, it is more auspicious than the rest.

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, here is a look at the stories that touch upon the aspect of why Lord Ganpati is worshipped at the beginning of any puja or auspicious event:

The first theory as per Hindu mythology says that one day Goddess Parvati had asked Lord Ganpati to keep an eye on her chamber. Being the dedicated son that he was, Ganesha performed his duty diligently and ensured nobody managed to disturb his mother. All was well, till his father Lord Shiva expressed his wish to enter the chambers.

Lord Ganpati, who had promised his mother to guard the chambers, did not permit Lord Shiva to enter. This made Lord Shiva angry and he cut Lord Ganesha’s head. On coming to know this, Goddess Parvati became furious and told Lord Shiva that if her son was not brought back to life, she will destroy the universe.

As a result, Lord Shiva replaced Lord Ganesha’s head with the head of the first animal head he could get, an elephant. He also gave his words to Parvati, promising her that their son will be worshipped before all other lords.

Another mythological story associated with this tells us about the race between Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya. It is believed that one day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati told both their sons to complete a round of the world and come back to Mount Kailasha.

Like all other races, the deal was that whoever wins the race will be awarded with anything that they desire. On hearing this, Lord Kartikeya set out to cover the distance of the world while Lord Ganesha did a parikrama around his parents and said that the two of them are his world. His parents were touched by his love and promised him that he will be worshipped at the beginning of any puja or auspicious activity.

