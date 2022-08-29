Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know How to Dress up Maharashtrian Style

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations just around the corner, ring in the festivities with Marathi style this year. Here are some tips on how to get the Maharashtrian look accurate.

ALSO READ: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English, Hindi and Marathi to Share on Ganeshotsav

Nauvari saree

For a traditional Maharashtrian look, nothing can beat Nauvari saree, meaning wrapped in a cloth of nine yards.

To wear the saree in Marathi style, first, wrap the saree around the waist and tie a knot in the front and take the small part of the saree from the middle of the legs to the back and tuck it at the waist. Now make some pleats of the saree in the front and fix it by tucking it at the waist. Now put the remaining part of the saree on the shoulder as a pallu and pin it on the shoulder. Your Maharashtrian-style saree is ready.

Nath

The Maharashtrian look is incomplete without Nath. The traditional Maharashtrian Nath is shaped like a bow unlike the usual pin or ring-shaped nose pin. Its different shapes and styles also depend on what region of Maharashtra it originates from.

Gajra

Last but not the least, to make your look lively, apply Gajra. Try to do a messy or classic bun hairstyle and apply gajra to it.

Makeup

Even up your skin tone with a foundation on your face. For eye makeup, apply kajal with eyeliner, paired with eyeshadow matching the sari. Complete your makeup, with a bindi on the forehead and lipstick.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here