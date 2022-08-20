Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Significance, Date And Shubh Muhurat

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a much-awaited event for Hindus. The day is celebrated by observing a fast on the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha. The 11-day festival includes welcoming Ganpati into our homes. The festival is just around the corner and astrologer Dr Ganesh Mishra of Central Sanskrit University, Puri, briefs the date of Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganpati Sthapana Muhurat, and its importance.

According to Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Tithi:

Panchang, Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, starts at 03.33 pm on Tuesday, August 30, and will conclude at 03.22 pm on Wednesday, August 31. Based on Udaya Tithi, Ganesh Chaturthi’s fast will be observed on August 31.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Muhurat

On August 31, the Hindu deity can be worshipped between 11:05 am to 01.38 pm. On this day, Ravi’s Yoga is from 05:58 am to 12:12 am. This yoga is favourable to carry out auspicious works.

Ganpati establishment and immersion

Ganpati’s establishment will be done on August 31. You can establish Ganpati in the Puja Muhurta between 11:05 pm to 01:38 pm. After this, the immersion of Ganpati Bappa will take place on the day of Ganesh Chaturdashi, which falls on Friday, September 9.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Moonrise Time

It is popularly believed that one should not sight the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi. On this day, the moon will rise at 09:26 am. Sighting the moon may result in false stigma.

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

According to mythology, on the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, Lord Ganesha, the younger son of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati, was born, which is now celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi every year.

