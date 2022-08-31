Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Lalbaugcha Raja to Andhericha Raja, Must-visit Ganpati Pandals in Mumbai

HAPPY GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: After two years of curbed celebrations in the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai is gearing up to celebrate the Ganpati festival with the same vigour and enthusiasm that the annual event is known for. With the pomp and grandeur back to full potential, the city is ready to be filled with the echoes of the chant “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” This year Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will start on August 31 and end on September 9.

As the festival is right around the corner, let us take a look at the five famous Ganesh Chaturthi pandals that will add to the galore of the 10-day-long event.

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal

Founded in 1943, the pandal is one of the most famous among all. The pandal has several carving patterns patented. With devotees visiting the pandal not just from Mumbai but around the country, the waiting period for the darshan of the Ganesha idol sometimes goes up to 24 hours. This year, the pandal’s theme is Majha Ganeshotsav, Majhi Javabdari (my Ganeshotsav, my responsibility).

GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati

The pandal, located in Mumbai’s King’s Circle, is one of the most expensive pandals in terms of its worth set up. Hundreds of kilograms of ornaments are used to decorate the Ganpati idol at the pandal. As per reports, the GSB Seva Pandal, this year, has acquired the most expensive insurance cover, amounting to over Rs 300 crores.

Andhericha Raja

Founded by Tata Special Steel and Excel Industries in 1966, the Andehricha Raja Pandal is one of the most popular pandals in all of Maharashtra. The pandal is also popular for giving chances of spotting celebrities amid the crowd.

Khetwadi Cha Ganraj

Located at 12th lane, Kethwadi, Grant Road, the pandal has been lauded with multiple awards. A 38 ft tall Ganesh idol, which is being installed at the pandal this year, is among the tallest in Maharashtra.

Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal

Developed by mill workers in 1928, the pandal is popular for its vibrant themes each year. This year, the pandal has decided to replicate the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

