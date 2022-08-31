Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Make Bappa's Favourite Modak at Home With This Easy Recipe

The 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is here. On Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees offer several kinds of modak to Bappa as bhog. Hence, the festival is deemed to be incomplete without offering the deity his favourite sweets.

Modak as bhog/prasad is easy to make and is prepared by devotees at home during this auspicious festival.

Here’s an easy-to-prepare Modak at home.

Ingredients for Modak

Rice Flour – 1 cup

Coconut Grated – 1 cup

Jaggery (grated) – 1 cup

Ghee – 2 tsp

Saffron – 1 pinch

Nutmeg – 1 pinch

Salt – 1 pinch

How to make

Grate some coconut first and then grind the jaggery. Now put a wok on low flame to heat it. When the pan becomes hot, put coconut and jaggery in it and roast both for about 5 minutes. After this, add saffron and nutmeg to the mixture. Cook this mixture for some more time and then turn off the gas.

Top showsha video

Now put rice flour in a bowl and mix it with a pinch of salt. After this, add 2 tsp ghee to the flour and knead a soft dough by adding hot water. Now, cover the dough for some time and keep it aside. After this take the dough and make small balls out of it. Now take a ball and press it lightly and prepare its edges giving it the shape of a flower.

After this, put the prepared stuffing in it and seal it properly by joining all four edges. Similarly, prepare all the modaks one by one. Now put ghee in a pan and heat it on medium flame. When the ghee melts, put the modaks in it. Fry the modaks till they attain golden brown color. After this, take out the modak separately on a plate.

It is ready to serve Ekdanta.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here