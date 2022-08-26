Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Stylish Celeb-Inspired Looks to Make the Festival Special

As the nation gears up to chant Ganpati Bappa Morya!! And welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes on August 31st, it’s also time to ring in the festivities in style. From traditional nauvari saris to colourful kurta sets, the festive fashion diet has an array of silhouettes to choose from.

Make most of the 10 days in timeless with a hint of contemporary styles and celebrate the festival in ensembles that make you happy. From Tejasswi Prakash to Shraddha Kapoor, this Ganesh Chaturthi take inspiration from your favourite star to up your festive style game.

Tejasswi Prakash



If you love draping a sari the traditional way, then Tejasswi Prakash’s green silk sari from Raw Mango is the perfect drape to own. The sari is enhanced with bandhej and features a graphic diamond shaped grid punctuated with floral motifs and the border is lined with kiran. Tejasswi paired this rich hue with a rani pink blouse and completed the look with chandbalis, a necklace and mogra flowers neatly placed on the hair bun.

Shraddha Kapoor



Give your festive wear a colourful twist with Shraddha Kapoor’s anarkali. The orange cotton silk blend anarkali from Devnaagri celebrates festivity and tradition with a twist. With lace detailing at the hem, this outfit also comes with embroidery and sequins work on the neckline. The embroidery is also present on the pallazo and organza dupatta. What makes this outfit different? It is playful, comfortable and the pallazo will add a contemporary twist to your festive look.



Genelia Deshmukh

India is known for its crafts and heritage, so this Ganesh Chaturthi celebrate s crafts in your ensemble. Genelia Deshmukh’s ensemble designed by Archana Jaju features the age-old traditional craft – kalamkari. The floral and foliage prints on the short kurta and dupatta makes this ensemble a piece of art. The gharara adds a hint to drama to the overall look.

Mrunal Thakur

Handloom fabrics make for great festive wear. Mrunal Thakur sets the festive tone in this indigo blue chanderi kurta set designed by Nikita Mhaisalkar. The intricate thread work on the kurta hands out in this handloom ensemble.

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar looks pretty in this pink shirt kurta with intricate embroidery detailing. Paired with a gota embellished sharara and dupatta, this set designed by Ajiesh Oberoi is chic, fun and had celebration written all over it.

