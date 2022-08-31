Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Try These Easy Recipes At Home

Celebrated in honour of Ganpati Bappa, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with zest, vigour and fervour across the Indian subcontinent. Lord Ganesha was born on this auspicious day. To mark this 10-day-long celebration, devotees bring home beautifully sculpted and painted Ganesha idols home. Pandals are also set with grand idols of the deity. Planning to celebrate this festival? Make sure you have lots of sweets and savouries on the menu to offer to Ganpati and serve as prasad or bhog. With evolving palates across the country, let’s try some new recipes.

Badam milk mousse and almond biscotti recipe by Chef Manish Mehrotra

Ingredients

For badam milk mousse

Almond flakes 45 gms

Almond milk 150 ml

White chocolate 425 gm

Bakery cream 400 ml

Egg yolk 5 no

Fine sugar 50 gm

Saffron ½ gm

Green cardamom powder ½ tsp

For biscotti

Unsalted butter 75 gms

Castor sugar 100 gms

Egg 1no

Refined flour 150 gm

Baking soda 1 gm

Baking powder 3 gm

Almond with skin 50 gm

Almond powder 25 gm

Zest of lemon 1 no

Method



For badam milk mousse

Roast almonds flakes in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes or till golden in colour.

Heat almond milk. add white chocolate and make ganache. add saffron threads and green cardamom powder, mix it thoroughly.

Whisk yolks and sugar till creamy consistency.

Beat bakery cream to ribbon consistency.

Fold the ganache in beaten yolk and then fold the beaten cream into it.

Pour mousse in a cup and chill, till it sets.

Garnish mousse with slivers of almonds and almond biscotti.

For biscotti

Roughly chop almonds with skin.

Lightly cream butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. add egg to bowl and again cream it.

Add refined flour, baking soda, baking powder, lemon zest and almond powder to it mixture and mix it thoroughly

Fold in roughly chopped almonds.

Shape the mixture like a french loaf and bake it at 180 celsius for 20 minutes.

Cool the loaf, cut it into thin slices and bake it at 150 celsius for 8 to 10 minutes or till crisp

Vegetable Dhirde recipe by Shibendu Ray Chaudhury, Executive Chef, Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort

Ingredients

4 Cup Wheat Flour

¼ Cup Grated Carrot

¼ Cup Cabbage Finely Chopped

¼ Cup Capsicum Finely Chopped

Salt to taste

1 tsp Ginger Paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp whole cumin

500ml Iced water

Ghee for greasing Method

Method

Mix the wheat flour, carrot, cabbage, capsicum, salt, and ginger paste. Add the seasoning and whole spices

Add water slowly to the flour mix and form a batter thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Cover and leave to rest for an hour at room temperature in a cool dry place

Grease a flat nonstick pan and heat on a moderate flame. Spread a large spoon full of batter in round shape and cook in slow flame till underside is golden like pan cake

Serve with ghee on side

Jamun Shrikhand by Chef Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Executive Chef, Roseate Hotels & Resorts

Ingredients

Full fat curd – 150 gms

Jamun – 75 gms

Natural wild honey – 40 gms

Method

Hang the fresh curd in a muslin cloth for about 2 hours.

Extract the pulp of jamuns.

In a non-stick pan, cook the jamun pulp for at least 10 mins on a low flame. Stir continuously while reducing it to 50%.

Add honey after cooling the pulp.

Now add the pulp to hung curd and mix it well.

Divide the mix into small portions, put them in small clay bowls and refrigerate for at least an hour.

Garnish with fresh slices of Jamun and mint sprig before serving.

Ukadiche modak by Chef Palash Ghosh, Executive Chef – Taj Hotel and Convention Centre Agra

Ganesh Chaturthi is not complete without the classic Maharashtrian Ukadiche modak recipe. Usually made on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival as an offering (Prasad) to Lord Ganesha

Ingredients

Fresh coconut grated – 10gms

Jaggery powder- 20gms

Cardamom powder – 10gms

Poppy seed – 20gms

Cashewnut – 50gms

Raisin – 40gms

Rice flour – 200gm

Salt as per taste

Ghee – 10gms

Water as required

Method

Making the Stuffing:

Take grated coconut and jaggery in a pan on medium heat. Cook till it becomes thick and most of the moisture evaporates. It takes around 6-7 minutes. The cooking time depends on how much moisture your coconut and jaggery has. So keep an eye on it.

Now add poppy seeds, cashews, raisins and cardamom powder. Mix and cook a minute.

Turn off the stove, remove the stuffing to a plate and let it cool down.

Making The Dough: Bring water to a boil and add ghee. Keep the heat on medium-low.

Add rice flour and stir immediately to avoid lumps. It will come together like a dough.

Cover it with lid and cook for 2-3 minutes. Do stir once or twice in between.

Remove it to a plate and let it cool to touch.

Once it is warm or cool enough to handle. Start kneading and if it feels hot, apply some water on your palm and continue kneading. Make the smooth and lump-free dough.

Shaping Method 1 (Using Modak Mould): See the step-by-step photos shared above for visual understanding.

Grease the inside of the mould using ghee. Take a small ball from the dough and add it into the mould.

Press it tightly and make the hollow center using your fingers. Add the stuffing & lightly press it. Take little dough and seal the open part.

Open and gently remove it and place it on the plate. Keep it covered with a clean kitchen towel while you shape the rest.

Shaping Method 2 (Using your hands): Grease your hand with ghee or just wet with water. take one ball on your palm.

Now using your other hand, slightly press it to make the small disc. Now using two hands (thumbs and fingers), gently press it and keep shaping it to make about 3-4 inch diameter circle.

In the center, add 2-3 teaspoons of stuffing. Now using your thumb and first finger, start pinching the little edges and make the pleats. I made only 5 pleats only. Now carefully pinch it together and seal it.

Steaming The Modaks: While shaping, don’t forget to keep them covered to avoid drying.

Prepare the steamer and let the water come to a boil. Meanwhile, Brush all the modak using water. Or alternately you can dip them in a glass of water.

Prepare the steamer thali. Arrange the parchment paper or muslin cloth or banana leaf on the steamer thali. Arrange modaks on the thali.

Steam them for 13-15 minutes on medium heat. Let it cool to touch. Meantime they will firm up. Now remove them and place them on the plate. Drizzle ghee or saffron-milk over ukadiche modak.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CpDmlf8GrU

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here