Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Unique Ganpati Pandals to Visit This Ganeshotsav

GANESH CHATURTHI 2022: After two years of long COVID-induced hiatus, Ganpati celebrations in 2022 are in full swing nationwide. The auspicious 10-day festival that began on August 31 will conclude on September 9 with the immersion of the idol and wishing, “pudhachya varshi lavkar ya”/ “agle baras tu jaldi aa”.

The festival is celebrated with great pomp and fervour and is usually marked by bringing idols of Bappa home, making bhog, and distributing prasad. Devotees observe fasts, prepare delicacies, and visit beautifully decorated themed pandals. If you want to be a part of the grand celebrations, then here’s a list of some unique pandals from the country you can visit.

The Royal Theme

One of the most famous and revered Ganesha idols is the Lalbaugcha Raja of Mumbai. The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934. Every year, devotees in huge numbers from across the nation make a beeline for the darshan of Ganpati. This year the idol installed is about 14 feet tall. Eco-friendly Theme

In Ludhiana, the Ganesh Festival Committee invited artisans especially from Odisha to prepare idols of Bappa, Mooshak Maharaj, Mata Riddhi, and Siddhi for the 10-day festive gala. The idols are eco-friendly and will dissolve in water within 2 hours when immersed. To maintain the eco-friendly theme and avoid polluting the water bodies, natural colors have been used. This time, the idol can be seen in the avatar of Lord Shiva. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Theme

After the two-year hiatus, the Bengaluru Mahanagara Ganesha Utsava Samithi (BMGUS) has aligned its theme with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for the Ganesh festivities this year. The theme is based on the government’s initiative to celebrate the 75 years of Independence from British rule and commemorate the history and contributions of the people, the culture of the land, and its achievements. Politics of Maharashtra Theme

This year, Shivsainik made a Ganesh Pandal on the theme of the Politics of Maharashtra. Taking a dig at the recent political outcome, the Mandal created a series about “Paksha Nishta”, in Kalyan city of Maharashtra. Kalyan is also home to CM Eknath Shinde. The Shivsainik’s theme is being viewed as an open challenge to the CM. Depicting this, the tree in the pandal is depicted as Shiv Sena, while other party members are eating its fruits. G.S.B Seva Mandal

The G.S.B Seva Mandal in Mumbai is the most famous and the costliest Ganpati Mandal in the country and has taken an insurance cover of Rs. 316.40 crore including Rs. 31.97 crore cover for gold, silver, and other valuable items, and Rs 263 crore of personal insurance cover for the pandal, volunteers, priests, cooks, stall workers, valet parking persons, and security guards.

