Ganesh Jayanti 2023: Date, Time and Puja Muhurat

Ganesh Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The auspicious day is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magh month. It is also known as Maghi Ganeshotsav, Magh Vinayak Chaturthi and Varad Til Kund Chaturthi. Every year, Ganesh Jayanti falls in the month of January or February. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and ritually offer him sweets, modak as prasad.

Ganesh Jayanti 2023: Date

Dr Ganesh Mishra (Astrologer, Central Sanskrit University Puri), says: “This year Ravi Yog, Shiva Yog and Parigh Yog are being formed on Ganesh Jayanti. According to the Panchang, Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha is starting on January 24 at 03.22 pm till January 25 at 12.34 pm. According to Udayatithi, this year Ganesh Jayanti will be celebrated on Wednesday, 25 January.

Ganesh Jayanti 2023: Puja Time

On January 25, the shubh muhurat is between 11.29 am and 12.34 pm.

No sighting of the moon on Ganesh Jayanti:

Ganesh Jayanti is Vinayaka Chaturthi, so the sighting of the moon is prohibited on this day. Looking at the moon on this day is not considered shubh.

Ganesh Jayanti 2023: Three Yog

This year on Ganesh Jayanti, three yog’s are being marked. Parigha Yoga will start in the morning and remain until 06:16 in the evening. After that, Shivyog will begin and Ravi Yoga will start from 07.13 am to 08.05 pm.

Bhadra and Panchak on Ganesh Jayanti

According to the astrologer, Bhadra and Panchak kaal are also observed on the day of Ganesh Jayanti. On January 25, Panchak is for the whole day and Bhadra will start from 07:13 in the morning to 12:34 in the afternoon. There is no restriction on worshipping.

Significance of Ganesh Jayanti

Lord Ganesha is symbolically known as the Vighnaharta - the remover of all obstacles. He is regarded as the symbol of success, happiness and prosperity. According to Shiva Purana, Mother Parvati made an idol of a child from ubtan and consecrated life in it, from which Lord Ganesha was born. That day was Magh Shukla Chaturthi Tithi. So, Ganesh Jayanti is celebrated every year on this date.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here