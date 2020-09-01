Ganesh Visarjan 2020: Why is God's Idol Immersed on Anant Chaturdashi?

Ten days after welcoming Lord Ganesha to our homes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees bid adieu to Ganesh idols on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. The day falls on the fourteenth day of the Shukla Paksh or the waxing phase of the moon in the month of Bhadrapada or Bhadon. The process of bidding adieu to the idols of god on Anant Chaturdashi is known as Ganesh Visarjan. This year, Ganesh Visarjan will take place on September 1.

While Ganesh Visarjan is marked with pomp and show, the celebrations will be different this year due to the growing coronavirus pandemic. The authorities have requested devotees to perform the ritual of Ganesh Visarjan at their homes or nearest immersion facility instead of going to big water bodies.

Before the Visarjan ceremony, devotees offer dhoop (incense sticks), deep (diya), pushpa (flowers), gandha (perfume), naivedya and modaks or laddos to the idol of Lord Ganesha. They perform aarti will all the devotion and thank bappa for visiting their homes and shower blessings. They seek forgiveness for any error caused during the puja. With the slogans of his greatness and the request to return next year, Lord Ganesha’s idol is immersed in water.

It can be often wondered why Ganesh Visarjan is performed on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. It is being believed that the ritual of immersion of idols is to remind us of the fact that one who is born on earth shall meet his end.

Ganesh Visarjan timings

The prataha (morning) muhurat begins at 9:10 am on September 1 and ends at 1:56 pm, while the madhyana (afternoon) muhurat will stay from 3:32 pm to 5:07 pm. The Sandhya or evening muhurat starts at 8:07 pm and concludes at 9:32 pm, while the ratri (night) muhurat commences at 10:56 pm on September 1 till 3:10 am on September 2.