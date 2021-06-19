Ganga Dussehra 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Ganga Dussehra is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu community that marks the descent of the sacred Mother Ganga to Earth. The festival starts a day before Nirjala Ekadashi and goes on for a period of 10 days. Devotees worship the Goddess during this period. It is also known as Gangavataran.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Ganga descended to the Earth on Dashami tithi of Jyeshtha month to free the souls of Bhagiratha’s ancestors from a curse. Thus, Ganga Dussehra falls in the month of Jyeshtha, during the Shukla Paksha or the full moon fortnight.

Ganga Dussehra date and time:

According to the Hindu calendar 2021, Ganga Dussehra will begin on June 20. The day is Sunday.

Dashami tithi begins: 6:45 pm on June 19

Dashami tithi ends: 4:21 pm on June 20

Hasta Nakshatra timings: 9:38 pm on June 18 to 8:29 pm on June 19

Vyatipata Yoga timings: 12.29 am on June 17 to 12.26 pm on June 18

Ganga Dussegra Puja Vidhi:

On this day, devotees take holy dips into the river Ganga and offer the prayer. It is believed that a dip in the holy river washes away all past and present sins and frees from salvation. People also believe that the Ganga water has medicinal benefits and it cures various ailments.

Significance of Ganga Dussehra:

Ganga Dussehra is observed to mark the descent of Maa Ganga or Goddess Ganga on Earth. Devotees worship Goddess Ganga on this day to get relief from hardships and troubles. It is believed to be an auspicious day for Griha Pravesh and buying expensive things like vehicles or starting new businesses. Every year, hundreds of devotees participate do Ganga Snan and participate in Ganga Aarti.

