Ganga Dussehra 2022: Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance

Ganga Dussehra, also known as Gangavataran, is observed during Dashami Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha. Gangavataran means the descent of Ganga. It is celebrated in May or June. More often, this festival is observed a day before Nirjala Ekadashi. Sometimes, both these festivals are also observed on the same day.

Ganga Dussehra Date and Muhurat:

Dashami Tithi began at 08:21 AM on Thursday

Dashami Tithi ends at 07:25 AM tomorrow

Hasta Nakshatra began at 04:31 AM on Thursday

Hasta Nakshatra ends at 04:26 AM tomorrow

Vyatipata Yoga began at 03:27 AM on Thursday

Vyatipata Yoga ends at 01:50 AM tomorrow

Snan Dan

On this holy day, devotees worship Goddess Ganga and take bath in the holy river. Taking bath in the Ganges and offering charity is considered highly significant. It is believed that the holy dip will cleanse human beings of all their sins.

To celebrate this day, devotees go to Prayagraj/Allahabad, Garhmukteshwar, Haridwar, Rishikesh and Varanasi to take the holy dip. The Ganga Dussehra celebrations are considered legendary. On this day, apart from Ganga Snan, devotees also take part in Ganga Aarti at Dasaswamedh Ghat.

Importance:

This day is dedicated to Goddess Ganga. This day commemorates the occasion when Ganga descended on earth to cleanse the cursed souls of Bhagiratha’s ancestors. Before descending to earth, Goddess Ganga was residing in Lord Brahma’s kamandal. While descending on earth, Goddess Ganga also brought the purity of heaven.

This occasion should not be confused with Ganga Jayanti. Ganga Jayanti commemorates the occasion when Goddess Ganga was born.

Puja Vidhi:

After taking a dip in Ganga, offer water to Sun God. Immerse a betel leaf, flowers and rice in water. Apart from these things, one can also immerse diyas. The things which are immersed should be kept in a sequence of 10. After immersing these things in ater, you can start the Ganga Aarti. After doing the Ganga Arti, prayers should be offered to Lord Shiva and Vishnu.

