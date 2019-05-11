English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ganga Saptami 2019: Best Places to Experience & Perform Ganga Aarti
on the occasion of Ganga Saptami, the banks of River Ganga will be crowded by devotees, who will be visiting the Holy River to take a bath in it.
Image: Getty Images
Loading...
Ganga or Ganges is one of the holiest rivers in India, along with Yamuna and Saraswati. Originating as Gangotri, River Ganga is a serene river that flows from the state of Uttarakhand, high up in the Himalayas, through North India, entering West Bengal to get divided into two parts – River Hoogly and River Padma.
Today, the banks of River Ganga will be crowded by devotees, who will be visiting the Holy River to take a bath in it on the occasion of Ganga Saptami. It is also said that Ganga originated on this day and hence Ganga Saptami celebrates the birth of River Ganga. Another event that makes the occasion of Ganga Saptami special is the Ganga Aarti.
Ganga Aarti is a ritual that is performed to worship Maa Ganga, the goddess of the holiest river. The serene and spiritual process involves chanting of hymns, fire, flower, and more to show gratitude and respect to the river. This spectacular event is definitely a treat to one’s eyes and heart; all credits go to the dedication with which the Ganga Aarti is performed. With hundreds of floating lamps in River Ganga and chanting of hymns all around, Ganga Aarti is one thing that should be on everyone’s bucket list.
If you are planning to visit a Ganga Aarti anytime soon, here are all the places you can head to:
Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh
One of the well-known Ganga Aarti is performed on Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh on the banks of the river Ganga at Parmarth Niketan Ashram. The Ganga Aarti performed in Rishikesh is an intimate and relaxing affair compared to the Ganga Aartis at Haridwar and Varanasi due to the lesser crowd and clean river. The Ganga Aarti at Parmarth Niketan is organized and performed by ashram residents, particularly the children who are studying the Vedas there.
Ganga Aarti in Haridwar
From Rishikesh, Ganga flows to Haridwar, which is at an hour-long journey from Rishikesh. The Haridwar Ganga Aarti at Hari-ki-Pauri ghat is one of the biggest and most famous Ganga Aarti. Thousands of devotees visit River Ganga at Haridwar every day just to take bath in the holy river and attend the Ganga Aarti. Pandits, babas, idols of various gods, loudspeakers, clanging bells, singing, incense, flowers, and flames combine to create a soulful experience at Har-ki-Pauri ghat. As it is one of the most sought after Ganga Aarti, expect the place to be crowded.
Ganga Aarti in Varanasi
The Ganga Aarti in Varanasi takes place every sunset at holy Dasaswamedh Ghat, near Kashi Vishwanath Temple. It is different from the aartis at Haridwar and Rishikesh, as it is performed in a choreographed manner. The Varanasi Ganga Aarti is an extravagant affair with a perfect location and temples in vicinity combining together to make it a soulful experience.
Today, the banks of River Ganga will be crowded by devotees, who will be visiting the Holy River to take a bath in it on the occasion of Ganga Saptami. It is also said that Ganga originated on this day and hence Ganga Saptami celebrates the birth of River Ganga. Another event that makes the occasion of Ganga Saptami special is the Ganga Aarti.
Ganga Aarti is a ritual that is performed to worship Maa Ganga, the goddess of the holiest river. The serene and spiritual process involves chanting of hymns, fire, flower, and more to show gratitude and respect to the river. This spectacular event is definitely a treat to one’s eyes and heart; all credits go to the dedication with which the Ganga Aarti is performed. With hundreds of floating lamps in River Ganga and chanting of hymns all around, Ganga Aarti is one thing that should be on everyone’s bucket list.
If you are planning to visit a Ganga Aarti anytime soon, here are all the places you can head to:
Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh
One of the well-known Ganga Aarti is performed on Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh on the banks of the river Ganga at Parmarth Niketan Ashram. The Ganga Aarti performed in Rishikesh is an intimate and relaxing affair compared to the Ganga Aartis at Haridwar and Varanasi due to the lesser crowd and clean river. The Ganga Aarti at Parmarth Niketan is organized and performed by ashram residents, particularly the children who are studying the Vedas there.
Ganga Aarti in Haridwar
From Rishikesh, Ganga flows to Haridwar, which is at an hour-long journey from Rishikesh. The Haridwar Ganga Aarti at Hari-ki-Pauri ghat is one of the biggest and most famous Ganga Aarti. Thousands of devotees visit River Ganga at Haridwar every day just to take bath in the holy river and attend the Ganga Aarti. Pandits, babas, idols of various gods, loudspeakers, clanging bells, singing, incense, flowers, and flames combine to create a soulful experience at Har-ki-Pauri ghat. As it is one of the most sought after Ganga Aarti, expect the place to be crowded.
Ganga Aarti in Varanasi
The Ganga Aarti in Varanasi takes place every sunset at holy Dasaswamedh Ghat, near Kashi Vishwanath Temple. It is different from the aartis at Haridwar and Rishikesh, as it is performed in a choreographed manner. The Varanasi Ganga Aarti is an extravagant affair with a perfect location and temples in vicinity combining together to make it a soulful experience.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Student of the Year 2 Box Office Day 1: Tiger-Ananya-Tara’s Film Earns Rs 12.06 Crore
- Super Sanskari Sarees: This Website Creates 'Rape-Proof Clothing' to Highlight Victim Shaming
- Samsung 64MP Smartphone Camera Sensor: How it Works, and Why it Matters
- Kartik Aaryan Gives Shout-out to Ananya Panday As SOTY 2 Releases, Shares This Loving Post
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results