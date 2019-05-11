Ganga Saptami 2019: Best Places to Experience & Perform Ganga Aarti

Ganga or Ganges is one of the holiest rivers in India, along with Yamuna and Saraswati. Originating as Gangotri, River Ganga is a serene river that flows from the state of Uttarakhand, high up in the Himalayas, through North India, entering West Bengal to get divided into two parts – River Hoogly and River Padma.Today, the banks of River Ganga will be crowded by devotees, who will be visiting the Holy River to take a bath in it on the occasion of Ganga Saptami. It is also said that Ganga originated on this day and hence Ganga Saptami celebrates the birth of River Ganga. Another event that makes the occasion of Ganga Saptami special is the Ganga Aarti.Ganga Aarti is a ritual that is performed to worship Maa Ganga, the goddess of the holiest river. The serene and spiritual process involves chanting of hymns, fire, flower, and more to show gratitude and respect to the river. This spectacular event is definitely a treat to one’s eyes and heart; all credits go to the dedication with which the Ganga Aarti is performed. With hundreds of floating lamps in River Ganga and chanting of hymns all around, Ganga Aarti is one thing that should be on everyone’s bucket list.If you are planning to visit a Ganga Aarti anytime soon, here are all the places you can head to:One of the well-known Ganga Aarti is performed on Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh on the banks of the river Ganga at Parmarth Niketan Ashram. The Ganga Aarti performed in Rishikesh is an intimate and relaxing affair compared to the Ganga Aartis at Haridwar and Varanasi due to the lesser crowd and clean river. The Ganga Aarti at Parmarth Niketan is organized and performed by ashram residents, particularly the children who are studying the Vedas there.Ganga Aarti in HaridwarFrom Rishikesh, Ganga flows to Haridwar, which is at an hour-long journey from Rishikesh. The Haridwar Ganga Aarti at Hari-ki-Pauri ghat is one of the biggest and most famous Ganga Aarti. Thousands of devotees visit River Ganga at Haridwar every day just to take bath in the holy river and attend the Ganga Aarti. Pandits, babas, idols of various gods, loudspeakers, clanging bells, singing, incense, flowers, and flames combine to create a soulful experience at Har-ki-Pauri ghat. As it is one of the most sought after Ganga Aarti, expect the place to be crowded.The Ganga Aarti in Varanasi takes place every sunset at holy Dasaswamedh Ghat, near Kashi Vishwanath Temple. It is different from the aartis at Haridwar and Rishikesh, as it is performed in a choreographed manner. The Varanasi Ganga Aarti is an extravagant affair with a perfect location and temples in vicinity combining together to make it a soulful experience.