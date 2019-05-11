English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ganga Saptami 2019: Know How & Why it is Celebrated
Hindus consider Ganga Saptami, also popularly known as Ganga Jayanti or Ganga Pujan, as an auspicious day and celebrate the rebirth of Goddess Ganga.
(Image: AP)
Ganga is considered to be the holiest river and is worshipped as a Goddess in Hinduism. The river is lovingly referred to as Ganga Maiya or Mother/ Goddess Ganga by millions of people.
Hindus consider Ganga Saptami, also popularly known as Ganga Jayanti or Ganga Pujan, as an auspicious day and celebrate the rebirth of Goddess Ganga. Ganga Saptami is observed on the Saptami (7th day) of the Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of moon) during the month of ‘Vaishakha’ or Baisakh.
Devotees offer special prayers at some Hinduism’s most sacred pilgrimage sites like Triveni Sangam in Allahabad and Rishikesh in Uttrakhand.
Devotees wake up before sunrise and take a dip in the holy river on the day of Ganga Saptami. They also float garlands across River Ganga. ‘Ganga Aarti’ is also held on the occasion as devotees line up along the ‘ghats’ of Ganga as priests facing the river perform the devotional ritual in a synchronized rhythm to the tune of devotional songs.
After the Ganga Aarti is over, devotees cup their hands over the flame to seek purification and blessing. The aarti consists of small diyas and flowers that are later floated down the river. Ganga Aarti has a special significance on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Saptami, when "Maa Ganga" is believed to descend on earth from heaven.
Ganga Saptami also sees the ceremony of deepadan — donation of deep or lamp. Huge fairs are also organized near the banks of the holy river on the day of Ganga Saptami. Reciting Ganga Sahasranam Strotram and ‘Gayatri Mantra’ is considered to be very auspicious on Ganga Saptami.
