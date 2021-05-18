Ganga Saptami 2021: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi and Significance

One of the auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, Ganga Saptami commemorates the origin of the holiest rivers of India, the Ganga. As per Skanda Purana, Ganga who is regarded as a deity in the Hindu faith was reborn on this day. It is celebrated as the Ganga Jayanti.

Ganga Saptami Date & Timing:

The day falls on the Saptami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, the day falls in May. This year, Ganga Saptami will be observed on May 18, Tuesday.

Saptami Tithi will start at 12:32 pm on May 18 and will prevail till 12:50 pm on May 19.

The duration of Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurt will be of 2 hours and 36 minutes. It will last from 10:55 am to 01:31 pm.

Ganga Saptami Significance:

According to Hindu Mythology Ganga was descended to the Earth on Ganga Dussehra day. It is believed that King Bhagiratha pleaded with the Gods to send the sacred river on earth to purge the cursed souls of his ancestors. When Gods granted him his wish, they feared that the mighty river would destroy the entire earth if it descended directly. So Lord Shiva was called to help who first took her in his hair and then released her on earth.

On her way, river’s gushing water destroyed the Ashram of Rishi Jahnu. This enraged the Rishi and he drank up Ganga’s water. He later released the water from his ear on Saptami of Vaishakha Shukla Paksha. This day marks the rebirth of the holy river.

On this day, devotees visit the holy shrines located on the bank of the river and worship the river by performing the Ganga Aarti. Thousands of people gather and take a dip in the holy water of the sacred river as means of purifying their souls. They offer prayers and chant mantras near the bank of the river.

It is believed that worshipping Ganga on this day relieves one from sins and blesses him/her with everlasting happiness and salvation.

