Gangaur Puja 2020: Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Quotes to Share with Loved Ones

Gangaur Puja is a festival celebrated mainly in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. On this day, married and unmarried woman worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi. They celebrate the festival by making idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Gangaur comprises two words: Gan which means Lord Shiva and Gaur refers to goddess Parvathi.

Apart from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, it is celebrated in some parts of north India. The festival begins on the first day of Chaitra month and continues for 18 days.

-- Respect To All The Women Who Starve Themselves For The Long And Prosperous Lives Of Their Husbands.Heartiest Wishes To The Womenfolk. Happy Gangaur

-- May Lord Vishnu Bless You With Wealth And Prosperity On The Occasion Of Ganguar.

-- Every great wish to all ladies who continue fasting on this incredible event.

-- May The Swings Of Joy Fill Your Heart With Love, Happiness And Abundant Fortune.Happy Gangaur.

-- On this propitious event of gangaur I wish for your security, wellbeing and riches for the duration of the life.

-- Gangaur is the festival of love for a wife to her husband, i want husbands to reciprocate to this endless loves of their wives.

-- Lord shiv parvati are idols for each and every married couple, may you two also spend life with that much love and happiness.

-- May this gangaur brings you closer than ever and makes your love each other more than ever. Happy gangaur to you.

-- May you get a wife as pretty and caring as gauri and may you be her shiv forever.

-- Red saree, red bangles, vermilion and happiness. Let’s gift this to your wife and make her happy. Celebrate gangaur with family.

