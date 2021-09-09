Ganpati Decoration Ideas 2021: 5 Easy Ways to Decorate Home this Ganesh Chaturthi

Every festival in India is celebrated with great pomp and joy. One such festival is Ganesh Chaturthi which is celebrated by devotees to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha. The festival is celebrated for 3 to 11 days in almost every corner of India. The festivity begins by welcoming Ganpati Bappa to home. People decorate their homes with beautiful flowers, lights and Ganpati idols. As the festival is around the corner, it’s time to spruce your home with a delightful and cheerful ambience. Here are some easy hacks to make your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration more creative and special.

Eco-friendly decorations

Go for eco-friendly decorations by keeping potted plants to give an aesthetic touch to the decor and infuse fresh air into your Bappa’s home. You can also use some creativity by keeping the plants in stylish metal planters or ceramic pots.

Decorate the walls with paintings

While eco-friendly and easy DIY decorations ideas have taken over the internet, wall paintings will add an artistic touch to your decorations. You can use artistic and unique Ganesha wall frames or stickers for some spiritual vibes. You can also use beautiful Ganesha wall hangings at the doors and entrance of your home.

Designer placemats to place under Lord Ganesha’s idol

As Ganesha’s idol is placed on a wooden plank or colourful chowki, you can use a designer round table mat or placemat on the chowki or mandap to add a magical effect to your decor. These can be found in various colours and designs.

Decorate with colourful flowers, candles, diyas and string lights

No pooja in India is indeed performed without flowers, diyas and candles. You can opt for fresh flowers in multicolours like white, red, yellow and arrange them like a floral toran on the entrance. You can also make rangoli with flowers at the entrance and puja room in front of Lord Vinayaka. The string lights, diyas and candles will illuminate the space.

Decorative LED lights

While lighting diyas invoke good vibes and auspicious blessings, the LED lighting can add that perfect extra sparkle to your homes and enhance the festive feelings. Decorate the windows, door frames and backyards with safe LED lighting.

