English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gant Is Now Turning Ocean Plastic Into Clothes
Turning waste into fashion? How cool is that!
Image: Instagram/Gant
Gant is taking plastic trash from the ocean and turning it into shirts.
The Stockholm-based fashion brand has launched a new "Beacons Project," consisting of creating a new line of shirts made using upcycled plastic salvaged from the ocean by fishermen in the Mediterranean. The initiative will see the label partner with Seaqual, a fiber brand that upcycles plastics collected from the sea to make a polyester filament.
"Through Gant Beacons Project we are launching an entirely new process of creating beautiful products with a conscious, sustainable approach, which will further grow and evolve over time," said Chief Marketing Officer, Brian Grevy. "We're determined to take responsibility and to do our part to make our planet better because the ocean's business is everyone's business."
The shirts resulting from the initiative will span menswear and womenswear, with options for women including a "Bio Oxford Popover Shirt" featuring a flared sleeve, and a "Bio Chambray Shirt" in a button-down style. Men will also get a "Bio Chambray Shirt" with a box pleat, and a "Bio Indigo Chambray" made using only indigo dye. All shirts in the series will feature buttons and packaging made from recycled materials.
Gant is the latest in a long line of fashion labels turning its attention to the seas recently. Ocean debris recycler Parley for the Oceans is well known for working recycled plastic into new fashion pieces and collaborating regularly with brands such as G-star and Stella McCartney, but water economy has also become a hot topic within the industry of late. Last month clothing giant Gap Inc. pledged to do its bit for the planet by saving 10 billion litres of water by the end of 2020, while beauty giant REN Clean Skincare recently unveiled a project to help to protect clean water and healthy, plastic-free beaches in collaboration with Surfrider Foundation.
Also Watch
The Stockholm-based fashion brand has launched a new "Beacons Project," consisting of creating a new line of shirts made using upcycled plastic salvaged from the ocean by fishermen in the Mediterranean. The initiative will see the label partner with Seaqual, a fiber brand that upcycles plastics collected from the sea to make a polyester filament.
"Through Gant Beacons Project we are launching an entirely new process of creating beautiful products with a conscious, sustainable approach, which will further grow and evolve over time," said Chief Marketing Officer, Brian Grevy. "We're determined to take responsibility and to do our part to make our planet better because the ocean's business is everyone's business."
The shirts resulting from the initiative will span menswear and womenswear, with options for women including a "Bio Oxford Popover Shirt" featuring a flared sleeve, and a "Bio Chambray Shirt" in a button-down style. Men will also get a "Bio Chambray Shirt" with a box pleat, and a "Bio Indigo Chambray" made using only indigo dye. All shirts in the series will feature buttons and packaging made from recycled materials.
Gant is the latest in a long line of fashion labels turning its attention to the seas recently. Ocean debris recycler Parley for the Oceans is well known for working recycled plastic into new fashion pieces and collaborating regularly with brands such as G-star and Stella McCartney, but water economy has also become a hot topic within the industry of late. Last month clothing giant Gap Inc. pledged to do its bit for the planet by saving 10 billion litres of water by the end of 2020, while beauty giant REN Clean Skincare recently unveiled a project to help to protect clean water and healthy, plastic-free beaches in collaboration with Surfrider Foundation.
Also Watch
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|57
|43
|45
|145
|2
|England
|26
|31
|21
|78
|4
|South Africa
|10
|7
|9
|26
|5
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|6
|Canada
|8
|22
|18
|48
|7
|Scotland
|7
|11
|14
|32
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|8
|23
|9
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|16
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|17
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Call Herself 'Mother of the Country's Youngest Superstar'?
- CWG 2018: Mitchell Starc Hails Brother Brandon After High Jump Gold
- Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys Himself Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition
- Fans Target Vinay Kumar After 17-run Last Over Against CSK Cost KKR Match
- 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Launched in India for Rs 1.1 Crore