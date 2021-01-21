Gauahar Khan is a Happy Soul in New Instagram Reel Video, Watch Here

Gauahar Khan has shared a new Reel video on Instagram. In the clip, she has channelled her candid self and is seen enjoying herself. The model-actress is seen dancing her heart out like nobody’s watching. The song is Woh Dekhnay Mein, crooned by Ali Zafar in the 2012 film London Paris New York. The recently married Gauahar looks elated as she enjoyed her honeymoon to the fullest with husband Zaid Darbar. Gauahar opted for a velvet kurta set paired with a colour block dupatta during her first mini holiday after being married.

She plays around with her sunglasses as she grooves to the tunes of the fun song. While sharing the dance reel, the 37-year-old avowed that she is “not tez at all.” In the caption, she asked her fans and followers on Instagram if they think she is “seedhi saadi.”

Take a look at the video here:

In the comments thread of her post, Gauahar’s sister-in-law, Anam Darbar showered some love. She wrote, “You’re a pataka,” followed by a heart-eyed emoticon.

Gauahar tied the knot with choreographer Zaid on December 25 last year. Soon after the wedding, the actress jetted off to Lucknow for a shoot. The newlyweds finally got to spend some quality time in Udaipur where they have been making beautiful memories together. Both Gauahar and Zaid shared some adorable pictures from their holiday destination on their respective social media handles. The husband-wife duo happily posed for the camera and captioned it as “Us,” while updating their Instagram feeds.

Gauahar’s last television appearance was in the Indian version of comedy series, The Office. She currently featured on the just premiered political drama series titled Tandav. The Indian web series started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 5, 2021 onwards. The nine-episode series directed by Ali Abbas Zafar has Saif Ali Khan play the role of a powerful politician. The show also stars Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea and Anup Soni in other important roles.