Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Gauahar Khan Loses 3.5 Kilos in 20 Days

Gauahar Khan took to social media and posted a picture of her lean look, in which she is seen sporting an orange tank top.

IANS

Updated:August 5, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gauahar Khan Loses 3.5 Kilos in 20 Days
credits - Gauahar Khan Instagram

Actress Gauahar Khan has lost 3.5 kilos in just 20 days.Taking to Instagram, Gauahar posted a picture of her "lean" look.

"Orange and the New black ! I've lost 3.5 kgs in 20 days ! Loving this lean look," she captioned the image, in which she is seen sporting an orange tank top.

Netizens were impressed with Gauahar's transformation.

A user commented: "I think you lost weight due to continuous up down from Bombay to Pune."

Responding to the user, Gauahar wrote: "kinda true".

Gauahar travelled to Pune last month to take care of her ailing father, who reportedly underwent surgery at hospital there.

Earlier, Gauahar said while talking about how she manages to multi-task, "I love making the most of my time and exploring new avenues to reach out to as many people as I can with my work."

She expressed her views in a conversation with Kusha Kapila in an episode of Go Fun Yourself, which streams on Voot.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading