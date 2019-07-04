English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gaultier Walks on the Wild Side at Haute Couture show
Haute Couture week, a celebration of one-of-a-kind outfits and fashion craftsmanship runs until July 4.
Models stormed the runway in animal prints, neon dresses and designs that played with optical illusions at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haute Couture collection on Wednesday, set to a banging 1990s euro dance soundtrack.
Gaultier - who joined the fur-free trend late last year at a time when brands like Burberry or Gucci are also dropping pelts - evoked an array of wildlife with animal prints including a panther coat and geometric, zebra-striped dresses.
In a warm, party atmosphere, the audience - which included U.S. pop singer Christina Aguilera - cheered on French model Cindy Bruna, dressed in a pleated aniseed-coloured chiffon dress and Coco Rocha in her monochrome dress and vest, a mix of wool and a python pattern.
