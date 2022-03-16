Gauri Khan Enjoys Working In Balcony, Farah Khan Calls It ‘Perfect Pic’

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan shared a sun-kissed picture from her famous house, Mannat. The interior designer and film producer took to Instagram to drop a promotional post for a brand of apples. In the clip, she is seen bingeing on the fruit in the balcony of her palatial home. Gauri wore a white shirt and a neon pink blazer. The view from her balcony caught the attention of a couple of Instagram users. The decoration of the balcony included a large earthen pot, holding lush green plants.

Fans showered Gauri with compliments, as one wrote, “Pink suits you very well,” while another wrote, “how beautiful you are.” For filmmaker Farah Khan, it was a “perfect” pic. Referring to Shah Rukh’s recent announcement about his own OTT app, a third commented, “Queen and king posted today.”

Today, SRK also teased fans about his OTT debut with Hotstar. The megastar shared a poster of him with his thumbs up and “SRK+ Coming Soon” written right adjacent to him. He captioned it, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (Something is going to happen in the OTT world)."

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

Fans have been lucky in the last few days in getting a couple of sneak peeks of Mannat. Last week, Shah Rukh and Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan had also shared a picture that featured one of the sea-facing bedrooms. In the snap, Suhana captured her younger brother AbRam lounging on a bed while their dog was seated on a couch.

Shah Rukh bought Villa Vienna from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust back in 2001. In 2005, he renamed it Mannat. His house, quite like Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa, is a tourist attraction for his millions of fans. People wait hours outside the house to catch a glimpse of the actor and his family.

