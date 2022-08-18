CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gauri Khan's Black Dress Is What Dreams Are Made Of, Proves Simplicity Is Key
Gauri Khan's Black Dress Is What Dreams Are Made Of, Proves Simplicity Is Key

August 18, 2022

Does Gauri not look absolutely stunning? (Image: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

What do you think of this look, goals or not?

Can anyone ever go wrong with a simple tunning black dress? The answer is, no. And, can Gauri Khan ever go wrong with her fashion moves? The answer is a big NO!

On Wednesday, Gauri made an appearance at an event in Mumbai and simply took everyone’s breath away with her elegant yet bold fashion statement. Take a look at it here-

Gauri opted for a bodycon dress with sleek spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, which had a risque-ish detail to it. Of course, the queen of Bollywood chose to keep it minimal with a mesmerizing emerald necklace and soft dewy make-up. And mind you, her metallic shoes were to die for!

The event she was attending was co-hosted by Malaika Arora and was a rather star-studded affair with celebrities like Farah Khan and Arjun Kapoor gracing the event.

