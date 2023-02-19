Gavin Miguel Brings the Opulence of Couture at the Grand Finale of India Beach Fashion Week

A doyen in the world of couture, Gavin Miguel celebrated his opulent grand finale showcase with Goa. As the India Beach Fashion Week finale designer, Gavin brought together the best of both worlds - couture and pret and celebrated it with elan.

From stylish silhouettes embracing placement embellishments and flowy fabrics, each piece from the collection Levitaçāo resonates with the modern Indian women’s approach to fashion.

Post the extravagant showcase, Gavin Miguel spoke to News18 about the collection, setting up shop in Goa and celebrating the feminine form in his luxurious designs. Gavin’s show was straight out of a mystical memory where each ensemble weaved a tale of glamour and panache. Fresh prints, crystals, sensual silhouettes and structured patterns, the collection Levitaçāo, was Gavin’s love letter to Goa.

Speaking about associating with the IBFW showcase, Gavin Miguel says, “I have been toying with the idea to get involved with India Beach Fashion Week for a very long time now. However, I have been busy with my projects and a couple of films, and I was travelling a lot. So for some reason, I just couldn’t make it then."

He further added, “My relationship with Pallav [Ojha] and Neha [Asthana Ojha] has been very strong. I have been supplying my collection to them a couple of times. I feel Goa needs a certain twist to it and that’s the reason why I thought to amalgamate both of my lines, which is World of Miguel (pret) and my couture line. Goa is quite progressive right now and I think they are ready for more over-the-top styles with a little tweak.”

However, there’s one more reason Gavin is making Goa his home, it was during Covid, that the designer moved to Goa and started building premium villas in the south of Goa. He also plans to open a workshop so that he can design his pret line and do customisation for bridal wear in Goa.

Coming back to his collection, Levitaçāo, a Portuguese word for levitation, Gavin did raise the bar with his eclectic mix of cocktail dresses, kaftans, bodysuits etc. Couture has always been Gavin’s forte, and he does make an effort to create designs that complement everyone irrespective of their age or size.

While his runway shows exude dramatic drapes presented in larger-than-life scenarios, Gavin shares that off the runway, each piece can be designed to suit the client’s specifications. “Levitaçāo, is a Portuguese word for levitation and I thought I should amp it up a little bit. Of course for the ramp, you do have a certain amount of drama which can be tuned to the clients’ specifications later on.” According to Gavin, even before he showcased the collection on the runway, 16 garments have already been sold from this collection.

Handcrafted in pure silks and satins, Gavin chose jewel tones to elevate the placement embellishments on the ensembles. When asked about the story behind the embellishments, Gavin says, “That’s my love everywhere [laughs]….in certain areas. That’s the way I look at it. I don’t embellish the entire gown but if I do it is strategically placed because I would want any kind of woman to feel oh ok fine he has shadowed the embroideries in a certain way, so it could make me look a little bit more in shape. I am for and not for the inclusivity because I believe no matter what your size is it is the confidence that speaks.”

