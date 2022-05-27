CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » Geetanjali Shree's Tomb of Sand wins International Booker Prize
Geetanjali Shree's Tomb of Sand wins International Booker Prize

Author Geetanjali Shree, centre, and translator Daisy Rockwell receive the 2022 International Booker Prize author and translator awards for Shree's novel 'Tomb of Sand' from Booker Prize Foundation chair Mark Damazer in London (Image: AP)

Her novel titled Ret Samadhi is translated into English as Tomb of Sand by Daisy Rockwell.

Lifestyle Desk

A Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree has become the first Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize. Her novel titled Ret Samadhi, translated into English as Tomb of Sand by Daisy Rockwell, won the International Booker Prize. It was the first Hindi-language book to be shortlisted for the £50,000 prize.

“Congratulations to Geetanjali Shree and @shreedaisy who have been longlisted with Tomb of Sand: https://thebookerprizes.com/the-booker-library/books/tomb-of-sand #2022InternationalBooker #TombofSand #GeetanjaliShree #DaisyRockwell@TiltedAxisPress,” The Booker Prizes said in a tweet.

Only a Narrow Self and Mind Would Want a Shrunken Monolingual Existence: International Booker Shortlisted Author Geetanjali Shree

It is a story set in the shadow of the partition of India, which follows an elderly woman after the death of her husband. “Yessss! Translator Daisy Rockwell and author Geetanjali Shree win the International Booker for ‘Tomb of Sand’ (‘Ret Samadhi’ in the original). A first win for a Hindi novel, an Indian novel, a south Asian novel. Congratulations! @TheBookerPrizes,” Bengali writer Arunava Sinha tweeted.

Geetanjali Shree is the author of several short stories and novels. Her 2000 novel Mai was shortlisted for the Crossword Book Award in 2001.

first published:May 27, 2022, 12:48 IST